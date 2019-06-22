Pregnant Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Celebrate 6 Months of Marriage: 'Time Is Flying'

Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant, celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary on Saturday with adorable Instagram posts.

The two, who began dating back in October 2017, tied the knot in December 2018, months before announcing they are expecting a boy in March 2019.

The HGTV host, who is expecting the couple’s first child, posted her half-year anniversary Instagram post first as the two expect their first child together.

“Six months of marriage with you and look at where life has already taken us. Baby on the way, amazing career opportunities, travel adventures. Manifesting those vision board goals with you is a dream. @ant_anstead love you and love this life with you,” the Christina on the Coast star, 35, wrote.

And Ant honored his wife with his own Instagram post in celebration of their six-month anniversary.

“Woah!! six months ago today!! Time is flying by really fast! And we have done SO MUCH already! Very proud of this special lady! My WIFE,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Their baby boy on the way is the couple’s first child together, while Christina also shares son Brayden James, 3½, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8½, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant is also a father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

On Thursday, the mom-to-be shared the latest update on her pregnancy while at an ultrasound appointment with her daughter Taylor.

“Celebrating the beginning of the third trimester with a 4d ultrasound,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story, along with the hashtag “#homestretch.”

Christina also shared the 28-week sonogram photo of baby Anstead, which showed his facial features as well as his arm and hand.

The parents-to-be recently celebrated their babymoon with a romantic trip to Sedona, Arizona, where they hiked and even bumped into new parents Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham.