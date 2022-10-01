Amazon Just Dropped a Bunch of Showstopping Vacuum Deals Before the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 76% Off

While the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is still a couple of weeks out, the site already has a bunch of eye-catching deals. And if you're in the market for cleaning devices to keep your home spotless, we've got good news.

Amazon is dropping deals on highly rated vacuum cleaners ahead of its new sale event, which is slated for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. That means you can beat the holiday shopping rush and score savings on vacuums from Shark, iRobot Roomba, and Bissell right now.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum or a convenient robot vacuum, there's a cleaning gadget on sale for everyday messes. There are also plenty of steep discounts on upright vacuums that make deep cleaning your floors a breeze. And to tackle above-floor messes, there are plenty of handheld vacuums marked down.

Keep scrolling for the best vacuum deals you can shop at Amazon before the big sale kicks off. The early vacuum deals are available to all shoppers, but you'll need a Prime membership to get in on the Prime Early Access Sale (not to mention, fast and free shipping).

Best Overall Early Vacuum Amazon Prime Early Access Deals

Amazon

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals

Amazon

To make your daily cleaning routine easier, go for a lightweight stick vacuum — that doesn't have a restricting cord to trail. One of the best deals happening right now? With a sale and a coupon in the product description, the Nicebay Cordless Vacuum is a whopping 74 percent off.

Beyond its cordless design, the vacuum has a foldable stick base that also makes it a breeze to maneuver under furniture. Plus, it has a brushless motor with strong suction power. It comes with an automatic mode that automatically adjusts suction and a manual mode with five levels of suction that you can control on the digital touchscreen.

Another notable feature is the vacuum's four-stage filtration system, which includes a reusable HEPA filter. The cleaning gadget even converts into a handheld vacuum, so you can clean furniture and car interiors.

Hundreds of shoppers have left glowing reviews for the vacuum cleaner to accompany their five-star ratings. One customer called it "outstanding," explaining: "It is very light and makes short work of vacuuming up dog hair and other dirt that comes in on shoes daily." They also called out its "great suction power," and added that "it is easy to vacuum around and under furniture."

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Amazon

If vacuuming is your least favorite household chore, now's a great time to offload it to a robot vacuum. More than 10,300 shoppers swear by the Eufy by Anker RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum for an easy way to maintain clean floors. And right now it's 48 percent off.

The smart cleaning device is equipped with 1,500 pascals of suction power and a three-point cleaning system to easily pick up dirt and debris. It also has what the brand calls BoostIQ tech that automatically increases suction power on tougher messes or when moving from hard floors to carpets.

On a full charge, it can run around your home for up to 100 minutes — without bumping into obstacles or falling off ledges. It can even reach under coffee tables and beds thanks to its slim profile, meaning you don't have to push around heavy furniture to keep every inch of your floors spotless.

Have a pet that constantly sheds? The Ilife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is on sale for $120 — an absolute steal for a robot vacuum cleaner. In addition to pet hair, the device sucks up dirt, dust, crumbs, and debris from hard floors and low-pile carpets. And to make things even easier for you, it automatically returns to its charging dock when its battery gets low.

More than 14,000 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "incredible suction" and "excellent navigation." One shopper raved, "This excellent little vacuum picks up all the pet hair and cleans around the edges and furniture," adding that it "also does a great job on our carpet."

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Amazon

To deep clean your floors, opt for a powerful upright vacuum like the Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum. With strong suction, it removes daily debris and stubborn messes from hard floors and carpets. It also has LED headlights to illuminate a clear cleaning path, ensuring you don't miss anything. You can use the vacuum for above-floor cleaning, too, thanks to its detachable pod and included attachments.

The vacuum has racked up more than 12,800 five-star ratings from customers who were "shocked" by how much pet hair, dirt, and dust it picks up. Others appreciate that the vacuum works "like magic" and is "easy to maneuver," with one saying that it "glides over carpet, hardwood, vinyl, and tile." Some even prefer it to vacuums from pricier brands. "Wow, we had thought our Dyson did a good job," one customer wrote. "This vacuum does a far better job."

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Amazon

To quickly tackle smaller messes, you can't go wrong with a handheld vacuum cleaner. We're eying the Wapasoo Cordless Handheld Vacuum that's on sale and has an on-site coupon. Thanks to the stackable discounts, it's currently 47 percent off.

Whether you need to clean crumbs between seat cushions, dust from baseboards, or even spills on the kitchen counter, the wet-dry vacuum has two speeds for different messes. Plus, it comes with three attachments: a brush tool, a crevice tool, and an extended hose.

According to customers who awarded it a five-star rating, the "super light" vacuum is "easy to use." One reviewer wrote, "The suction power is amazing and the battery lasts quite a long time!"

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

