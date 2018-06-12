There's Already a 2019 Color of the Year! And It Looks a Lot Like Joanna Gaines' Favorite Shade

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Is Seriously Crushing on This Uncommon Shade of Blue, Used in Her Sister’s House

PPG

“The dark green hue pulls our memories of natural environments to the surface to recreate the calming, invigorating euphoria we feel when in nature,” says PPG senior marketing manager Dee Schlotter.

Every year, numerous paint companies and color forecasting organizations predict the shades that will dominate the following year, influencing the home decor, fashion and automobile industries among others. For 2018, Pantone, the most famous of these, named bright purple “Ultra Violet” as their star swatch. Behr declared “In the Moment,” a pale blue-green as their pick, while Sherwin Williams went with “Oceanside,” an almost-tropical blue not far off from “Night Watch.”

All are notably on the cool side of the color wheel, with several being blue-green blends.