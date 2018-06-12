There's Already a 2019 Color of the Year! And It Looks a Lot Like Joanna Gaines' Favorite Shade

We’re not even halfway through 2018, but trend forecasters are already declaring the color that will define 2019.
The paint pros at PPG have announced “Night Watch,” a rich teal, as their pick for their 2019 Color of the Year. According to the brand, the luxe shade, selected by it’s board of global color experts, “allows homeowners to emulate the feeling of lush greenery and the healing power of nature in their spaces.”
“The dark green hue pulls our memories of natural environments to the surface to recreate the calming, invigorating euphoria we feel when in nature,” says PPG senior marketing manager Dee Schlotter.
Every year, numerous paint companies and color forecasting organizations predict the shades that will dominate the following year, influencing the home decor, fashion and automobile industries among others. For 2018, Pantone, the most famous of these, named bright purple “Ultra Violet” as their star swatch. Behr declared “In the Moment,” a pale blue-green as their pick, while Sherwin Williams went with “Oceanside,” an almost-tropical blue not far off from “Night Watch.”
All are notably on the cool side of the color wheel, with several being blue-green blends.
But the nearest match for the already trending shade might be Joanna Gaines’ new go-to “Weekend Blue,” which the Fixer Upper star used in her sister’s home makeover. “It is the calming blue of retreat and relaxation. To me, it just feels like home,” she wrote of the color in January.
“The color can be incorporated into interiors as a focal accent wall in a bedroom or dining room, and it pairs nicely with gold or brass accents and décor,” says Schlotter of PPG’s pick. “For exteriors, Night Watch is a gorgeous alternative to the trending black or deepest blue-black, and it works well as an accent on doors and shutters.”