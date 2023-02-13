Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Comfy and Supportive' Bed Pillows  — and They're Just $23 at Amazon

“These pillows finally taught me what a good night's sleep feels like” 

Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on February 13, 2023

Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size 2 Pack Cooling Pillow Tout
If your bed is in need of a comfortable upgrade, let us put you on to these plush bed pillows that are trending at Amazon right now.

The Pozino CoolingBed Pillows have recently been ranking on Amazon's best-selling bed pillows and positioners chart, meaning droves of shoppers keep adding them to their carts. Designed for side, stomach, and back sleepers, the popular pillows are stuffed with a fluffy polyester fiber filling and encased in a cooling microfiber material that's soft to the touch. So they'll provide comfortable support no matter how you sleep.

The pillows, which come as a set of two, are available in standard, queen, and king sizes. Price varies by the size you opt for, but every option is affordable. For instance, you can get the queen-size set for just $23 — that comes out to just $11.50 apiece.

Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size 2 Pack Cooling Pillow
Buy It! Pozino Cooling QueenBed Pillows, Set of 2, $22.99; amazon.com

Another big draw? The pillows are a breeze to care for. After you remove them from the vacuum-sealed bags they're shipped in, fluff them up. Then leave them out for at least 24 hours to let them fully expand. And when it's time to clean them, you can throw them in the washing machine. The brand recommends using a gentle cycle with cold water. And you can either lay them flat to dry or tumble dry them on a low setting.

More than 5,600 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, saying they "stay cool" and are "comfy and supportive" in reviews. Reviewers also praise their "excellent quality," with one saying, "They stay fluffy and hold their shape even after many months of use." And one shopper shared, "These pillows finally taught me what a good night's sleep feels like."

Ready to make your bed extra comfy? Head to Amazon to pick up the Pozino CoolingBed Pillows for as little as $23!

