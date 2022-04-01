Shoppers Are Getting a 'Refreshing Night's Rest' Thanks to These Under-$20 Bed Pillows
If you've noticed lately that your bed pillows are feeling a little, well, flat, it's probably time to invest in a new set. Rather than select a set at random, consider the recommendation from thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest the Pozino Bed Pillows — and as a bonus, they're on sale right now.
The pillows are stuffed with a material made from 100 percent microfiber, which is similar to down, and finished off with a cover that's also made of cooling microfiber. This makes the set wonderfully supportive and cozy, crafting a pillow that's an excellent balance of soft and firm. Plus, if you require a pillow that provides plenty of support while you sleep, these are the winners: They help provide relief from neck and back pain.
No matter how you sleep — whether it's on your back, side, or stomach — these pillows are suitable for every kind of sleeper. Unlike other pillows, these won't shift overnight — no waking up in the middle of the night to punch them back into position required. Shoppers can choose from three sizes, standard, queen, and king, with each pack arriving with two pillows. They're easy to care for as well: Just toss the pillows in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Buy It! Pozino Bed Pillows Set of 2, $19.54 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the bed pillows a five-star rating, noting that they "feel like luxury" and are "supportive." One shopper put it simply: "You'll get a very refreshing night's rest."
A second reviewer shared that they had been having such difficulty finding pillows that were comfortable and cool. Then they ordered these, explaining, "I've used these for about a week now and I'm no longer waking up with headaches." They also described the pillows as "lightweight" yet still "keep their loft very well."
Head to Amazon to get the Pozino Bed Pillows for under $20 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
