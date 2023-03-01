The $850 Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Say Works 'Better Than Dyson' Is Only $150 at Amazon Right Now

With spring around the corner — and, thus, spring cleaning — it might be time to invest in a versatile cleaning gadget to whip your living space into shape. Enter: the Poweart Cordless V870 Vacuum Cleaner. Its multipurpose design makes it easy to clean the entire house, and even your car. Plus, it's on sale for a whopping 82 percent off at Amazon, bringing the original price tag of $850 to just $150.

The vacuum's dual suction modes work on hard floors like wood, tile, and marble as well as low-pile carpet. In addition to cleaning dirt and dust, the vacuum effectively sucks up larger messes like clumps of pet fur, potting soil, and cereal. It has a five-step filtration system with two stages of cyclone filtering, a high-density HEPA filter, a washable stainless steel strainer, and a sponge filter. According to the brand, the vacuum can capture up to 99.99 percent of dust particles to thoroughly clean your home.

It comes with three useful attachment heads — a brush, crevice tool, and motorized floor head — to help you clean corners, upholstery, in between couch cushions, and other surfaces that could use a deep clean. The vacuum can also be converted for handheld use, which is great for hard-to-reach places like car interiors or stairs.

The removable and rechargeable battery boasts a 45-minute runtime in standard mode or 20 minutes on high speed. Its slim silhouette can easily be stowed away or stored on the included wall mount. LED headlights, a flexible hose, and swiveling head are among the design features that make this vacuum stand out.

Shoppers love how easy and effectivene the Poweart Cordless V870 Vacuum Cleaner is. One reviewer noted how easily the vacuum reaches "nooks and crannies," including under the bed and in the car. Another wrote that "the vacuum can gather up so much dust and hair" and is "helpful in cleaning up the fur" from their cat. A third shopper claimed that it "works better than [a] Dyson."

Get a jump start on spring cleaning with the help of the Poweart Cordless V870 Vacuum Cleaner while it's $700 off at Amazon. Be sure to apply the $10 coupon before checkout to receive the full discount and act fast — the super sale isn't guaranteed to last!

