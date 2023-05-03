This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now

Spring cleaning can be a daunting and expensive task. You're either exerting a ton of elbow grease deep cleaning every room or spending major bucks on different tools and sprays. Instead of exhausting your time and money, check multiple boxes off of your to-do list with a versatile and affordable cleaning gadget.

The Poweart N700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is sure to make a great addition to any utility closet, since its multifunctional design can be used for a variety of tasks. And right now, you can get it on super sale at Amazon for 80 percent off! Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount.

The vacuum can be used on all types of flooring — from carpet to hardwood and tile — and features two cleaning modes. According to the brand, its standard mode promises 30 to 50 minutes of steady cleaning, while its maximum setting can run for 15 to 25 minutes. Overall, it can reach up to 30,000 pascals of powerful suction to pick up stubborn debris, like food crumbs, dirt, and cat litter. Once it's out of juice, simply pop out the detachable motor (which houses its built-in battery) for a recharge; there's no need to schlep the whole vacuum to an outlet.

Amazon

Buy It! Poweart N700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $699.97); amazon.com

The head of the Poweart N700 features a motorized brush roll that uses a combination of soft and stiff bristles to effectively trap debris, along with five LED headlights that illuminate messes in your way. The vacuum also comes with three useful accessories: a flexible hose, a wide brush attachment, and a two-in-one crevice tool for precise cleaning. What's more, the cordless vacuum is retractable and convertible for handheld use, so you can truly customize its design to your specific cleaning needs.

Its slim and lightweight design makes it super easy to reach under furniture and store in closets. The device even comes with a handy wall mount for added convenience, in case you don't have any storage space to sacrifice.

While the Poweart N700 is newer to Amazon, it's already garnering positive feedback. One shopper called it "easy to use" and said: "It has strong suction and vacuums dirt with ease. It comes with a variety of attachments which is very helpful to clean those hard-to-reach places. The handheld mode makes cleaning simple." Another user described it as "noiseless" and said they were "happy" that they "barely heard the noise of the vacuum," and appreciated that what little sound there was didn't disturb their neighbors.

A third reviewer said: "This does an excellent job of cleaning on all of our hard flooring and short carpets that we have in the house. The hose and attachments make it great for cleaning baseboards and window tracks. We have used this in every room of our home in some form and it does an excellent job everywhere it goes."

Streamline your spring cleaning to-do list with the help of the Poweart N700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Shop the vacuum on super sale while it's 80 percent off now.

