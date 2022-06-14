Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This $700 Vacuum Cleaner 'Every Day,' and It's 76% Off Right Now
Cleaning the house won't ever top a list of fun activities — but it is an essential task. That's why owning a powerful vacuum is so important, because efficient cleaning lets you get back to the fun things faster. If you think your vacuum could be doing a better job, check out the customer-loved Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $135 — down from nearly $700.
The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 350-watt motor, which can generate up to 26,000 pascals of suction power. Choose from two modes, standard or max, and use it on all kinds of surfaces (tile, marble, wood, and carpet) to pick up everything from pet hair to crumbs and dust. Plus, thanks to a five-stage filtration system, the vacuum can capture 99.99 percent of dust particles, keeping the air in your home free of allergens.
The vacuum cleaner can also be converted into a handheld device, and it comes with a slew of attachments to target specific areas of the house, like the stairs and car interiors. Add on the 2-in-1 brush and tool to clean the sofa or the crevice tool to reach the dust hanging on curtains.
Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can rup for up to 40 minutes at a time. And with its set of LED lights, it illuminates all the dirt you may have otherwise never noticed.
Buy It! Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $174.97 with coupon (orig. $699.98); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this vacuum cleaner, with many noting in reviews that it "performed well" on all surfaces and has "impressively powerful suction." One user shared, "I have been using this vacuum every day for the past two weeks and I love it," while another said, "It makes it easier to vacuum areas with limited space."
A third user explained, "I used the vacuum on hardwood and it was much better than just [a] broom." Plus, they added, "Before using it, I never knew how much dust was in my room and in the living room." They also appreciated that "the vacuum can gather up so much dust and hair."
Head to Amazon to get the Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on super sale!
