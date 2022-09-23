Whoa: An $800 Stick Vacuum That Gathers Up 'So Much Dust and Hair' Is 82% Off at Amazon Right Now

Everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to introduce one into your home.

In fact, you can snag the $800 Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $153 at Amazon right now when you apply the on-page coupon — that's a whopping 82 percent off. The stick vacuum houses a 350-watt brushless motor, which can produce up to 26,000 pascals of suction power. This allows it to easily pick up dust, dirt, and debris from a slew of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, marble, and low-pile carpet.

Plus, users can choose from two modes, standard and max, and the device can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.

Amazon

Buy It! Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $152.99 with coupon (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

The vacuum is also equipped with a five-stage HEPA filtration system, which can capture up to 99.99 percent of dust as small as 0.1 microns. This can help make it easier to breathe indoors.

Further, the stick vacuum can be transformed into a handheld device, allowing it to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you can attach the extended tool to reach high places, and you can use the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions. There are six combinations in total, giving you so many new cleaning options.

Each vacuum is finished off with a fleet of LED headlights, illuminating all the dust and debris you may have been unable to view otherwise. Plus, the vacuum head can swivel up to 90 degrees vertically and 150 degrees horizontally, giving you a wide range to sweep from side to side and maneuver around obstacles.

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this vacuum cleaner, with many noting in reviews that it can be easily transformed to "fit every job." Others add that it's "more powerful" than most others its size, with one saying, "It makes it easier to vacuum areas with limited space."

Another five-star reviewer said: "I used the vacuum on hardwood and it was much better than just [a] broom." They also wrote, "Before using it, I never knew how much dust was in my room and the living room. The vacuum can gather up so much dust and hair."

Head to Amazon to shop the Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 82 percent off!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.