Found: A Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Want to Give 10 Stars — on Sale for Over $400 Off
Cordless stick vacuums can cost upwards of $500, especially for name brands like Dyson and Shark. So when we saw this vacuum cleaner on Amazon at a similar retail price — but with a major discount — we had to let everyone know.
The Poweart cordless stick vacuum is on sale for a whopping 68 percent off right now, and Amazon is also offering a $20-off coupon on top of that, bringing the price down from $600 to just $175. This double-discount deal ends soon, though, and you only have a few more days to take advantage.
This lightweight stick vacuum is easy to maneuver around the house, according to customers, and comes with four accessories to help it clean in hard-to-reach areas. You can even remove the stick and use the device as a handheld vacuum, which is useful for cars, stairs, and furniture.
It uses two suction modes to accommodate all types of floors, including tile, marble, hardwood, and carpet, and all types of debris, from pet hair and kitty litter to dirt and crumbs. It has a 1-liter dustbin, and the battery lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge.
Buy It! Poweart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $174.47 with coupon (orig. $599.98); amazon.com
The vacuum is new to Amazon, appearing to have landed on the site in the last couple months — but it already has rave reviews. One shopper claimed it's the best appliance they've purchased to clean their home: "The amount of stuff it sucked up out of my carpet in my brand new place was beyond shocking," they said. "It was literally a mini bunny."
Another five-star reviewer loved it so much, they said they would give it a 10-star rating if they could. "I love, love, love this vacuum," they added.
A cordless stick vacuum that's over $400 off is a deal you don't want to pass up. Add it to your cart before this deal ends on Sunday, May 22 at 11:45 p.m. PT.
