The Pottery Barn x Friends collection is here — and it’s the one with the Apothecary Table.

In celebration of the show’s 25th Anniversary, Pottery Barn launched an exclusive line of decor, furniture and tabletop accessories inspired by some of the most hilarious moments from Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler. The limited edition, 16-piece collection is available today on potterybarn.com with prices starting at $12.50.

The collaboration includes fan-approved items like a Central Perk mug , a logo throw pillow and of course, the Pottery Barn apothecary table that Rachel convinced Phoebe was a one-of-a-kind antique.

You may not be able to still smell the opium in its drawers, and the price will sadly not likely be “one and fifty,” but for the true Friends fanatic, there’s nothing better to kick your feet up on for a good binge. (Be sure to watch before it leaves Netflix in January!)

“Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and we are excited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with this spirited Friends-inspired collection for the home,” Pottery Barn president Marta Benson said in a statement.

“The Pottery Barn assortment is an ode to the enduring popularity of the show, its cast of characters and nostalgic references, and it gives Friends fans yet another way to enjoy, relive and share their favorite moments,” she added.

Aside from Rachel’s memorable table, the collection features a doormat with the Friends logo and coffee mugs highlighting some of the show’s greatest one-liners, like “You’re My Lobster” and “Joey Doesn’t Share Food.” It also pays homage to Friends‘ classic theme song with “I’ll Be There for You” wall art and a stylized print of the fountain scene from the opening credits.

Pottery Barn’s on-theme furniture and home decor line is just one of several exciting Friends 25th Anniversary tributes.

On July 29, Warner Bros and Superfly announced plans to recreate the show’s iconic set in the form of an immersive pop-up experience, open to the public from September 8 through October 9 and costing $29.50 per person, according to a press release.

Located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, where the show was originally set, the apartment — called “The One with the Pop-Up” — features all the set re-creations, props and costumes that are seared into your brain from 10 seasons on NBC and endless rewatches on Netflix.

Shop the full Pottery Barn x Friends collection in stores and on potterybarn.com.