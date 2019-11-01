Image zoom Pottery Barn

The one where we all redecorate!

With gifting season right around the corner, the Pottery Barn x Friends collection has been expanded to include a variety of new exclusive decor and mugs inspired by some of the most hilarious moments from the beloved sitcom.

In further celebration of the show’s 25th Anniversary, the new Pottery Barn drop includes plenty of items that are perfect for the holiday season, including a Holiday Armadillo print as well as a mug that pays homage to the time Monica wore a turkey on her head for Thanksgiving.

The line also features a variety of coffee mugs and prints in honor of Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat” and highlights some of the show’s greatest one-liners, like “They don’t know that we know that they know,” and Joey’s famous pickup line “How you doin’.”

Fans will even be able to recreate Monica’s apartment with their very own stylized peephole frame.

While most of the items are already available on Pottery Barn’s website, some are currently only available for pre-order, with prices starting at $14.50.

Additionally, many items from Pottery Barn’s initial limited edition collection are still available, including a logo doormat, a stylized print of the fountain scene from the opening credits and of course, the Pottery Barn apothecary table that Rachel convinced Phoebe was a one-of-a-kind antique.

“Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and we are excited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with this spirited Friends-inspired collection for the home,” Pottery Barn president Marta Benson previously said in a statement.

“The Pottery Barn assortment is an ode to the enduring popularity of the show, its cast of characters and nostalgic references, and it gives Friends fans yet another way to enjoy, relive and share their favorite moments,” she added.

Shop the full Pottery Barn x Friends collection in stores and on potterybarn.com.