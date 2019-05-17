Pottery Barn Is Selling Bean Bag Pool Floats For Your Chillest Summer Ever

The latest in aquatic lounging gear is a major throwback to your childhood!

Pottery Barn has taken the trendy pool float movement to the next level with a collection of inflatable bean bags for ultimate relaxation in the water.

Made out of Sunbrella marine fabric, these squishable seats are meant for kicking back in the pool, but unlike traditional bean bags, they aren’t heavy and no, you won’t sink. The floats, called Kai Seat Lounges, come in three colors: navy, green, and aqua blue.

Each lounger can support up to 300 lbs. and when inflated, comes in at 27″ wide, 54″ deep and 17″ high, which is the perfect size for your next pool party.

Pottery Barn

Buy It! Kai Seat Lounge, $199; potterybarn.com

The bean bag floats aren’t the only eye-catching summer accessory at Pottery Barn this year. The store is also selling Kai Pool Noodles, which are made from Sunbrella fabric, and traditional flat loungers made from the same material. Their Kai collection also features a floating drink caddy made from the fade-proof and waterproof material.

Of course, PB also sells other adorable inflatables, including a butterfly lounger, a pink rosé float, and an inflatable shaped like a Golden Goose.

Pottery Barn

Buy It! Rosé Pool Float, $59; potterybarn.com

The rise of the Instagram-friendly pool float seemingly kicked off in 2015, when Taylor Swift and her then-rumored boyfriend Calvin Harris posed together on a massive inflatable swan.

Since then, the trend has taken off, with celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Hyland and of course, the Kardashians, posing with festive inflatables to get that ‘gram.

This year, a number of brands have gotten more creative than ever with their picture-perfect inflatable offerings, going over the top with floats like a six-seater, glitter-filled island, floating drink coolers, food-themed floats, those shaped like planes, trains and automobiles, and even battery-powered loungers with motors built in, so you don’t have to so much as paddle on your day in the sun.