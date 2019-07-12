Pottery Barn Announces Friends Collection — And Yes, It Includes Rachel's Apothecary Table

There’s no need to hit up that Colonial flea market of yours to get Rachel’s famous apothecary table from Friends.

Pottery Barn is releasing a new collection of pieces inspired by the beloved sitcom, including accessories, furniture and tabletop items. The first image of the line reveals a Central Perk mug, a logo throw pillow and of course, the PB apothecary table that Rachel convinced Phoebe was a one-of-a-kind antique.

You many not be able to still smell the opium in its drawers, and the price will sadly not likely be “one and fifty,” but for the true Friends fanatic, there’s nothing better to kick your feet up on for a good binge. (Be sure to watch before it leaves Netflix in January!)

The items in the limited edition collection, which will hit stores in late July ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary, start at just $12.50.

The season 6 episode that made the furniture piece famous, aptly titled “The One with the Apothecary Table,” sees Rachel buy said table from a Pottery Barn catalog (it aired in 2000 after all!) and then, upon learning that “Phoebe hates Pottery Barn” from Monica, try to pass it off as a flea market find.

Things comically escalate as Rachel goes on a shopping spree, bringing home a large decorative cage used by “Colonial bird merchants” and a “room separating apparatus,” only to be challenged by Ross to take Phoebe to the made-up market with $60 to hunt for one of her miraculous finds.

While Phoebe’s loathing for the mass-produced furniture that Rachel claims has its own history because “it came all the way from the White Plains store,” may seem like a dig at the brand, she ends up falling in love with a Pottery Barn lamp in a shop window and gives in to the pull of PB.

Shop the full collection in stores and on potterybarn.com in late July.