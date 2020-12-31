Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Roomba, Bissell, and Shark Vacuum Cleaners Are Majorly Discounted at Amazon — Up to $250 Off

With 2021 right around the corner, now is your last chance to take advantage of Amazon’s post-holiday deals. And if there’s one more big-ticket item you purchase in 2020, we’d recommend making it a high-tech vacuum cleaner.

As we continue to spend more time at home in the new year, we could all use some help keeping our space tidy. From iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Bissell and Shark upright vacuums, Amazon’s sale section is full of customer-loved models for less. We rounded up the 15 best vacuum cleaners on sale at Amazon right now.

Shop iRobot Roomba Vacuums on Sale

Shop Bissell Vacuums on Sale

Shop Shark Vacuums on Sale

If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, we’d recommend going with the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which is on sale for $230. It uses a three-stage cleaning system and a multi-surface brush to grab dirt from both carpets and hard floors, and it has an edge-sweeping brush to clean corners.

The smart device also has sensors that prevent it from ramming into furniture or falling down the stairs. Once it gets familiar with your home and your cleaning patterns, the vacuum will create a schedule and visit high-traffic areas more frequently.

A more traditional option, the Bissell Cleanview Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $140. This vacuum cleaner has a triple action brush roll for maximum pet-hair pickup, a 27-inch retractable power cord, swivel steering, an edge-to-edge cleaning feature that lets it get close to walls and corners, and specialized pet hair tools.

“This vacuum is awesome,” one reviewer wrote. “When going across the rug and carpet, you can feel the suction, and it gets up anything in its way. Very lightweight and very easy to use.”

You can even get an upright-and-handheld-vacuum-in-one thanks to the Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum that’s 20 percent off. This vacuum cleaner deep cleans carpets and has powerful suction on hard floors. It has a completely sealed HEPA system, so it traps over 99.9 percent of dust and allergens in the device. And when you need to clean a hard-to-reach spot, simply press a button and lift off the canister.

Don’t miss your last chance to score a customer-loved vacuum cleaner for less before the year ends, or check out Amazon’s entire selection of post-holiday deals now.