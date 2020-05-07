This Portable Projection Screen Will Turn Your Yard Into a Movie Theater (and It's on Sale)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s nothing better than a trip to the movies on a hot summer day. Even though outings to your local theater may be on pause for the time being, there’s no reason you can’t recreate the experience in the comfort of your home. In fact, why not take it up another notch by creating your own personal drive-in style movie theater?

By enlisting the help of a projector, the right screen, and of course, copious amounts of freshly popped popcorn, you can do just that. And since Wayfair just marked the price of this portable projection screen to more than half off, there’s no better time to take your streaming to the next level.

Right now, you can get the popular Jumbo White Portable Projection Screen for 51 percent off, just in time to get your backyard movie-ready before summer officially arrives. Based on the rave reviews left by Wayfair shoppers, it sounds like some families have already gotten a head start on the fun.

“In this quarantine, this is our relaxation-time favorite. My husband has been posting pictures all over social media and we get calls every day asking where we bought it,” said one shopper. “The screen is even better than I expected. It’s huge and very easy to assemble and disassemble.”

Thanks to an easy-to-assemble design, the screen takes less than 10 minutes to set up — which means you can get to your movie watching faster, without hassle. Unlike inflatable screens, the portability of the foldable setup makes packing it up a breeze. And since it’s made with a specialized oxford nylon reflective material, you’ll get quality high-resolution imagery and vibrant colors every time.

Whether you’re camping out or just in the backyard, it’s time to make the most of your outdoor space by bringing the theater experience outside. Head to Wayfair to snag this Jumbo White Portable Projection Screen while it’s still in stock and get the popcorn ready.

Buy It! Jumbo White Portable Projection Screen, $75.99 (orig. $155); wayfair.com