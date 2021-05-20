Amazon Launched an Early Summer Sale on Portable Air Conditioners — These Are the 6 Best Deals

“Let me just say that this AC has only been installed for one day and has already been my saving grace,” one shopper wrote. “The installation took all of five minutes and cooled my room within minutes, even when set to 75 degrees on a 94 degree day. I switched it on to fan mode in the middle of the night and it was super quiet. I have no complaints so far. If you’re hesitant about buying, please don’t be. Make the purchase!”