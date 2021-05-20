Amazon Launched an Early Summer Sale on Portable Air Conditioners — These Are the 6 Best Deals
If you’re already thinking about ways to cool down this summer, you’re in luck: Amazon’s launched an early summer sale, and a handful of portable air conditioners are discounted.
Whether your central air system isn’t reliable or you need something stronger (and quieter) than that window unit, a portable air conditioner can solve a ton of issues. Shoppers love portable ACs thanks to how quickly they can cool down a room and how easy they are to install.
Here are six of the best discounted portable air conditioners on Amazon right now:
Black + Decker dominates Amazon’s best-selling portable air conditioners chart, and you can get this top-rated option for $355 right now. The compact air conditioner has a cooling capacity of 10,000 BTU (British thermal units), which works for rooms that are up to 250 square feet large, and it also works as a dehumidifier. Its coolest setting is at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has three fan levels, as well as a sleep mode and an auto-fan setting.
Customers say the Black + Decker air conditioner is “worth every single penny,” an “amazing investment for future summers to come,” and even a “lifesaver.”
Buy It! Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, $354.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
“Let me just say that this AC has only been installed for one day and has already been my saving grace,” one shopper wrote. “The installation took all of five minutes and cooled my room within minutes, even when set to 75 degrees on a 94 degree day. I switched it on to fan mode in the middle of the night and it was super quiet. I have no complaints so far. If you’re hesitant about buying, please don’t be. Make the purchase!”
You can also snag Amazon’s second best-selling portable air conditioner from SereneLife on sale. The AC also functions as a heater and dehumidifier and can cover a room over 325 square feet. It has over 3,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “money well spent” and “very quiet” even on the highest setting.
One customer wrote, “This product delivered in spades! I'm extremely impressed with the power and efficiency of every option: AC, heater, fan and dehumidifier. Easy to install and move if needed.”
Buy It! SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner and Heater, 10,000 BTU, $361.34 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
