20 Insanely Great Wedding Gifts With a Cult Following on Amazon

Want to know which wedding gifts are must-have items? Amazon’s got you covered. The site’s Popular Wedding Gifts page might help streamline the process if you don’t know where to start when it comes time to create your registry. Setting one up can be a daunting process, whether you already live with your spouse-to-be or your combining households. You want to make sure you have all the household basics, but it’s also fun to think of some “dream” items (like that cast iron Dutch oven, that trendy Instant Pot, or personalized wedding gifts with your new monogram). The list features the most registered for products on amazon.com. Take a look at a couple of items from the page below and add them to your registry. Your guests will thank you for these wedding gift ideas, so that they know exactly what’s on your wish list. And hey, some of these might work as wedding anniversary gifts, too.

A version of this post originally appeared on Real Simple.