Shoppers Call This Amazon Best-Selling Blanket a 'Beach Must-Have' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $17

These "large and weather resistant" beach blankets are big enough to fit you and a date, or even you and the whole fam or friend group for your picnic lunch and lounging in the sun. Made from a lightweight material, the blankets are also water-resistant and dry quickly if they do get splashed by a rogue wave. Not to mention the material is totally cling-proof, so a quick brush or shake off, and every bit of sand will be gone.