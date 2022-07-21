Shoppers Call This Amazon Best-Selling Blanket a 'Beach Must-Have' — and It's on Sale for as Little as $17
Sunny days at the beach are far from over, as we've only just hit the real stride of summer. If your previous attempts to hit the beach have led to more sand in your bags than anything, it's probably time to invest in a better option.
The Popchose Waterproof Beach Blanket is the roomy, easy-to-use solution that'll resist all the elements for a relaxing beach day. Better yet, it's on sale at Amazon right now, too. Every size, including the massive 105 inches by 85.2 inches option, is discounted, but the slightly smaller one is the best deal, at just $16.99 after a coupon.
These "large and weather resistant" beach blankets are big enough to fit you and a date, or even you and the whole fam or friend group for your picnic lunch and lounging in the sun. Made from a lightweight material, the blankets are also water-resistant and dry quickly if they do get splashed by a rogue wave. Not to mention the material is totally cling-proof, so a quick brush or shake off, and every bit of sand will be gone.
Each blanket has six anchor pockets built in along the edges, so you can fill them up with sand to keep the blanket in place all day. There are also six ground stakes included as well, for areas without sand, or if you're facing an extra windy day.
Also included are a carrying bag and carabiner. The blanket folds down to a super compact size and tucks away into the carrying bag, so you can clip it to your beach bag or backpack and take up no extra space lugging around a bulky blanket.
The blanket isn't limited to beach days either. Bring it for your next picnic in the park, or use it under your tent on your next camping trip and see how versatile it can be.
It's an Amazon best-seller and "beach must-have" for a reason, and shoppers have rave reviews to share. One noted how well "it marks off my territory on a very crowded beach," and suggested, "you could even put beach chairs around it and have a nice clean center area for coolers, clothing, etc."
Plenty describe how "easy to pack" the blanket is, while other reviewers also remark on the versatility of the blanket. One five-star reviewer enthused: "I will definitely be bringing it on every vacation and even be using it at the park for picnics." Sounds like a summer lifesaver.
Grab your Popchose beach blanket now while it's as little as $17 right now.
