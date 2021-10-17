Amazon Shoppers Are Switching from $100 Feather Pillows to This $37 Cooling Set
There's perhaps nothing quite as satisfying as flipping your pillow over to the cold side, giving yourself the best kind of gift mid-slumber. And while that feeling is certainly great in the moment, it's also ephemeral — after a few minutes, that wonderful cooling sensation can feel like just a dream.
If you'd prefer to sleep with pillows that stay cold all night long, consider the Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows. Right now, a set of two has been slashed to just $37 at Amazon. Each pillow is packed with a soft shredded foam that's been infused with a cooling gel designed to stay cold while you sleep. The pillows are wrapped in a soft bamboo case that's not only breathable, but moisture-wicking, too, meaning it keeps you cool and sweat-free.
The pillows aren't just not great for keeping you cool, either. They also provide excellent support and relief from neck and back pain. Side, stomach, and back sleepers will all find comfort with these pillows thanks to the pliable foam that conforms to the shape of your neck and head. And when the pillows are ready to be cleaned, simply remove the bamboo case and toss in the washing machine.
Buy It! Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows, $36.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers adore these pillows, and over 11,000 customers have given them a five-star rating. Reviewers say they're "like sleeping on a supportive cloud," with one noting, "I'm a hot sleeper and these always feel cool on my head." Another shopper shared, "These are the best pillows I've ever used my entire life!"
"Wow! This is my fourth set of pillows in the last two months," one-five star reviewer said. "I'm a hugely picky person when it comes to my bedding. After two back surgeries, two shoulder surgeries, two knee surgeries, and a host of other minor orthopedic surgeries, I not only pay a lot of attention to my comfort, but also [to] how it would affect my recovery from all these surgeries. I only wish I had found these pillows two surgeries ago. As a nurse, I'm always on the lookout for items that may help my patients."
"I'm a feather pillow exclusive sleeper, and after so many years, I'm just sick of being poked by feathers. So I tried this, and it's amazing," another user wrote. "For a $15 pillow versus a $100 feather pillow, it's better than feather." They added, "I would recommend this pillow to anyone and everyone. I'm a stomach sleeper and my husband is a back and side sleeper, and we love these pillows."
Head to Amazon and shop the Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows for just $37 while the set is on sale.
- There Are 6,000+ New Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Including a Puffer Jacket for Up to 55% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Are Switching from $100 Feather Pillows to This $37 Cooling Set
- You Only Have One Day to Get the Hair Dryer Brush with 250,000 Five-Star Ratings for 63% Off
- This 'Soft and Comfortable' Faux-Shearling Pullover Is Peak Cozy Season — and It's on Sale for $33