Amazon Shoppers Are Switching from $100 Feather Pillows to This $37 Cooling Set

"Wow! This is my fourth set of pillows in the last two months," one-five star reviewer said. "I'm a hugely picky person when it comes to my bedding. After two back surgeries, two shoulder surgeries, two knee surgeries, and a host of other minor orthopedic surgeries, I not only pay a lot of attention to my comfort, but also [to] how it would affect my recovery from all these surgeries. I only wish I had found these pillows two surgeries ago. As a nurse, I'm always on the lookout for items that may help my patients."