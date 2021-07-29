Sleep Cooler with These Cloud-Like Memory Foam Cooling Pillows That Are on Sale for $38
Sleeping with a cooling memory foam pillow truly gives you the most comfort you could ever want with a — you guessed it — cooling feel that's the stuff dreams are made of. And when it comes to snoozing in the summertime, a cooling pillow is the bedtime essential that's an absolute must. If you're looking for an affordable option that delivers hotel-quality sleep, go with the Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bamboo Pillows that come as a set, and are on sale right now for $38.
The Plixio cooling memory foam pillows are in a category of their own and are dubbed "the real deal" by Amazon shoppers. Unlike traditional foam options, the Amazon best-seller is made with shredded memory foam that actually molds to your head, neck, and shoulders better than the OG. The memory foam bits make it easier to conform the pillow to your head shape, and to fluff up, if that's what you prefer. And while this has the same supportive feel that memory foam pillows are known for, the shredded fill inside is also cooling.
Buy It! Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bamboo Pillows, $37.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
To add to its cooling factor, these memory foam pillows are outfitted with naturally breathable bamboo. Ideal for hot sleepers, the bamboo case wicks sweat and moisture away from the skin, so you can feel cool and comfortable until you wake up the next morning. Bonus: The machine-washable bamboo case is also hypoallergenic, so sneezing, and itchy, watery eyes will be a thing of the past. No wonder loyal fans say, "I will never use any other type of pillow for the rest of my life now."
On top of the comfortable feel that over 9,500 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with, the two- pillow set provides enough support to promote good spinal alignment. Simply put, your head, neck, and back are all in one straight position, kind of like how your body is while maintaining good posture. This can help alleviate pain and soreness, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, and in turn, give you a better sleep experience.
"This pillow is the greatest thing I have bought in 10 years!!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It forms to my head and neck while giving me the support I need. Since using this pillow, I have not had any neck pain whatsoever when I get up in the morning!!"
That neck pain disappearance is a major reason why side, back, and stomach sleepers alike all enjoy sleeping with the cooling pillows. What's great about these Plixio pillows is that they can be as firm or as soft as you like, too, giving you personalization at its best. For a softer feel, shoppers put the pillows in the drier or in the sun. The warmth actually helps the memory foam material inside expand for a lump-free pillow that feels like a "soft, yet supportive, cloud of comfy goodness."
"Y'all, I had the best drooly hard knockout sleep I have had in a long time," writes a reviewer. "I went from sleeping with an army of flat, nasty unformed pillows to sleeping with only two bamboo pillows. I would highly recommend these pillows. They are nice and firm, but squish in all the right places."
For the best night sleep this summer and beyond, shop the Plixio Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Bamboo Pillows, on sale now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Sleep Cooler with These Cloud-Like Memory Foam Cooling Pillows That Are on Sale for $38
- This Powerful Little $15 Fan Cools Down a Room as Well as a Clunky Box Fan
- These Organization Gadgets Have So Many Uses, You'll Never Not Need Them
- Act Fast! Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Anniversary Sale — and We Found the 44 Best Deals