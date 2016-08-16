PEOPLE reported back in June that the famous estate, which was originally listed in January at $200 million, was in contract with neighbor Daren Metropoulos, the owner of Hostess brands and former co-CEO of Pabst Brewing Co., according to his Twitter. On August 5, TMZ reported the deal had fallen through due to a difference in opinion on how much access the new owner would have to the property, where Hugh Hefner, 90, will continue to live for his lifetime with his wife, Crystal Harris, 30.