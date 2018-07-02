The Craziest Reasons Planes Have Made Emergency Landings—From Fighting Couples to a Fatal Smell

A Sichuan Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Chengdu Shuangliu Airport when the pilot reported his co-pilot was “sucked halfway out of the window” after the windshield shattered while they were cruising at 30,000 feet. The co-pilot was held in by his seatbelt, and luckily only suffered scratches and a sprained wrist, while a flight attendant also sustained a few injuries. Neither the pilot nor any of the 119 passengers were injured during the 20-minute landing.