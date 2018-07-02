The Craziest Reasons Planes Have Made Emergency Landings—From Fighting Couples to a Fatal Smell

Here are the most surprising stories from the sometimes not-so-friendly skies

Megan Stein
July 02, 2018 04:43 PM
<p>A passenger on a Transavia flight from Spain to the Netherlands caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Portugal after other passengers reportedly began fainting due to his overpowering odor. It was later discovered that the man&#8217;s body odor was not because of poor hygeine, but due to necrosis, a body tissue disease that he contracted from a beach that tragically&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/home/andrey-suchilin-smelled-bad-forced-emergency-landing-necrosis/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">turned fatal</a>.</p>
A Smelly Passenger

A passenger on a Transavia flight from Spain to the Netherlands caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Portugal after other passengers reportedly began fainting due to his overpowering odor. It was later discovered that the man’s body odor was not because of poor hygeine, but due to necrosis, a body tissue disease that he contracted from a beach that tragically turned fatal.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty
<p>A Sichuan Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the&nbsp;Chengdu Shuangliu Airport when the pilot reported his co-pilot was &#8220;<a href="https://people.com/home/pilot-makes-emergency-landing-after-crew-member-gets-sucked-out-of-window/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sucked halfway out of the window</a>&#8221; after the windshield shattered while they were cruising at 30,000 feet. The co-pilot was held in by his seatbelt, and luckily only suffered scratches and a sprained wrist, while a flight attendant also sustained a few injuries. Neither the pilot nor any of the 119 passengers were injured during the 20-minute landing.&nbsp;</p>
Suction Malfunction

A Sichuan Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Chengdu Shuangliu Airport when the pilot reported his co-pilot was “sucked halfway out of the window” after the windshield shattered while they were cruising at 30,000 feet. The co-pilot was held in by his seatbelt, and luckily only suffered scratches and a sprained wrist, while a flight attendant also sustained a few injuries. Neither the pilot nor any of the 119 passengers were injured during the 20-minute landing. 

David Chang/Epa/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned mid-flight. A Qatar Airways plane en route from Doha to Bali had to take an unexpected detour after an inebriated wife used her sleeping husband&rsquo;s fingerprint to open his phone &mdash; and <a href="https://people.com/home/plane-makes-emergency-landing-after-passenger-discovers-husband-is-cheating-on-her/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">discovered he was cheating on her</a>. The couple and their child were removed in Chennai, India, after which the crew continued onto to Indonesia.</p>
Marital Mix-Up

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned mid-flight. A Qatar Airways plane en route from Doha to Bali had to take an unexpected detour after an inebriated wife used her sleeping husband’s fingerprint to open his phone — and discovered he was cheating on her. The couple and their child were removed in Chennai, India, after which the crew continued onto to Indonesia.

<p>A little bubbly caused a lot of problems during <a href="http://www.travelandleisure.com/airlines-airports/plane-diverted-after-women-is-denied-champagne" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a Swiss flight from Moscow to Zurich</a>. After being refused a refill on her champagne, a business class passenger began to pace around the cabin and even grabbed a crew member by the wrist, forcing an emergency stop in Germany. The flight was grounded for 45 minutes and cost the lady in question a $5,900 fine.</p>
Champagne Problems

A little bubbly caused a lot of problems during a Swiss flight from Moscow to Zurich. After being refused a refill on her champagne, a business class passenger began to pace around the cabin and even grabbed a crew member by the wrist, forcing an emergency stop in Germany. The flight was grounded for 45 minutes and cost the lady in question a $5,900 fine.

Michele Limina/Bloomberg via Getty Images
<p>After the toilet broke on a six-hour flight to Seattle from New York in December, <a href="https://people.com/home/delta-flight-makes-an-emergency-diversion-to-montana-after-bathroom-malfunction/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a Delta crew had to head hundreds of miles out of the way because passengers had to &ldquo;go really bad.&rdquo;</a> Once they arrived in Billings Logan International Airport in Montana, they still had to cab to the cargo area before customers could &ldquo;find relief of built-up pressures,&rdquo; according to <a href="http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/delta-flight-takes-unplanned-potty-break-in-billings/article_bc8a2fe9-1d25-51a7-a797-59a20ecca991.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the airline&rsquo;s report of the incident</a>.</p>
If You Gotta Go...

After the toilet broke on a six-hour flight to Seattle from New York in December, a Delta crew had to head hundreds of miles out of the way because passengers had to “go really bad.” Once they arrived in Billings Logan International Airport in Montana, they still had to cab to the cargo area before customers could “find relief of built-up pressures,” according to the airline’s report of the incident.

Gary Hershorn/Corbis/Getty
<p>One Southwest journey from Orlando to Houston was temporarily delayed after fumes were reported from the back of the plane. After landing in Pensacola, the source of the smoke was <a href="http://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/southwest-emergency-landing-coffee-maker" target="_blank" rel="noopener">determined to have come from a coffee maker</a>, and all passengers and crew continued on to their destination safely.</p>
Smoke Scene

One Southwest journey from Orlando to Houston was temporarily delayed after fumes were reported from the back of the plane. After landing in Pensacola, the source of the smoke was determined to have come from a coffee maker, and all passengers and crew continued on to their destination safely.

<p>&ldquo;Beware of biting&rdquo; might need to be a new warning for JetBlue customers. After a flight took off from L.A. bound for New York, one man became irritated and <a href="http://www.travelandleisure.com/airlines-airports/jetblue/jetblue-man-bites-other-passengers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">started biting his fellow passengers</a>. The attack was reportedly unprovoked, and resulted in an unplanned landing in Las Vegas where he was taken into custody.</p>
In-Flight Aggression

“Beware of biting” might need to be a new warning for JetBlue customers. After a flight took off from L.A. bound for New York, one man became irritated and started biting his fellow passengers. The attack was reportedly unprovoked, and resulted in an unplanned landing in Las Vegas where he was taken into custody.

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/ Getty Images
<p>A Turkish Airlines flight was disrupted <a href="https://people.com/home/flight-makes-emergency-landing-after-passenger-names-wi-fi-network-bomb-on-board/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">after the crew discovered a Wi-Fi network created on board named &ldquo;Bomb on Board.&rdquo;</a>&nbsp;All 100 passengers had to leave the aircraft after they diverted to an airport in Khartoum, Sudan. &ldquo;No irregularities were seen after security procedures were carried out,&rdquo; the airline said in a statement.</p>
A Threat on the Net

A Turkish Airlines flight was disrupted after the crew discovered a Wi-Fi network created on board named “Bomb on Board.” All 100 passengers had to leave the aircraft after they diverted to an airport in Khartoum, Sudan. “No irregularities were seen after security procedures were carried out,” the airline said in a statement.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
<p>A woman flying from Alicante, Spain, to Liverpool learned the hard way that planes are not BYOB. After causing her plane to be diverted 800 miles out of its way to Bordeaux, France,&nbsp;<a href="http://www.travelandleisure.com/airlines-airports/woman-smuggling-booze-kicked-off-flight" target="_blank" rel="noopener">one female easyJet flyer was escorted off for being disruptive</a> &mdash; and for the empty alcohol bottle they reportedly found beneath her seat.&nbsp;</p>
Booze on Board

A woman flying from Alicante, Spain, to Liverpool learned the hard way that planes are not BYOB. After causing her plane to be diverted 800 miles out of its way to Bordeaux, France, one female easyJet flyer was escorted off for being disruptive — and for the empty alcohol bottle they reportedly found beneath her seat. 

A Airbus A320-214 from easyJet prepares to takes off from Israel's Ben Gurion International airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, on July 04, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
