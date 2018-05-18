Mass Casualties Reported in Fiery Havana, Cuba, Plane Crash

A Boeing 737 plane has crashed in Havana, Cuba, killing nearly everyone on board.

Flight DMJ 0972 was taking off from Jose Marti International Airport in the capital city when it crashed at 12:08pm on Friday, Cuba’s state-run newspaper, Granma, reported.

Reports from the scene confirm there have been mass casualties, with officials stating there are only three survivors from the flight of at least 110 passengers and crew, according to the Associated Press. Cuban state media has released the same.

AP also details that the plane came to rest in a farm field near the airport, where firefighters sprayed down the fuselage, which was badly damaged and burnt.

CNN reported earlier Friday that the flight, operated by the national airline, Cubana de Aviacion, was bound for Holguín, the fourth largest city in the country, about 400 miles southeast of the capital.

FOTOS: El siniestro del Boeing 737 en Cuba https://t.co/IKvvFoWhOH pic.twitter.com/hn8YRSHFu9 — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) May 18, 2018

According to AP, local residents claim to have seen survivors being taken away by ambulance, but an unnamed military officer told the outlet he believed there were only three survivors, all in critical condition. Other officers would not confirm his statement.

Ramon Espinosa/AP/Shutterstock

Cuba: Díaz-Canel acude a lugar de accidente aéreo en La Habana https://t.co/8My9h5HC39 — Radio CMHW (@radiocmhw) May 18, 2018

Cuba’s ambassador to the U.S., José Ramón Cabañas tweeted about the incident in a post that also quoted @CubaTVSITCV, writing that emergency workers and authorities were on site. New Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel was reportedly rushed to the scene and has been photographed overseeing rescue efforts at the wreck.

The New York Times reports the president told state television, “The news is not very hopeful.”