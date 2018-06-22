Disneyland Preps Grand Opening of Pixar Pier — See the Photos!

Prepare to experience Pixar films like never before!

On Saturday, Pixar Pier will open at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, and photos of the elaborate attractions reveal all the fun that awaits the whole family.

Located on the resort’s seaside waterfront, Pixar Pier’s main attraction is the Incredicoaster, the first ride featuring characters from The Incredibles franchise, plus Pixar Pal-A-Round (formerly Mickey’s Fun Wheel), which gives guests views of the pier from 24 gondolas, “each one adorned with a Pixar pal,” Disney said in a press release.

There’s also the Pixar Promenade, which features colorful games such as La Luna Star Catcher, Heimlich’s Candy Corn Toss, WALL-E Space Race and Bullseye Stallion Stampede.

After strolling through the various neighborhoods inspired by Pixar projects — including the Inside Out Headquarters! — guests can grab food and beverages at the Lamplight Lounge, an “elegant yet fun gathering place for the entire family near the entrance of Pixar Pier,” Disney said. The seaside lounge packs a special treat for parents: a full bar with waterfront views of Paradise Bay!

Treats will also be offered throughout the park at Poultry Palace, Señor Buzz Churros and more cleverly titled spots.

Over at Paradise Gardens Park—formerly branded as Paradise Pier before the Pixar revamp— guests will find attractions like Silly Symphony Swings, Jumping Jellyfish, Goofy’s Sky School, Golden Zephyr and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Since April, Disneyland has been celebrating Pixar Fest as a way to amp up buzz around the grand opening. Known for its stunning fireworks displays, the park promises to wow guests with its new show, Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.

It’s all part of what Disney is calling its “Year of Pixar” at its theme parks, with Toy Story Land also opening in Disney’s Hollywood Studios park in Orlando on June 30.