Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Unveils New Fall Bedding Collection at Walmart

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s fall bedding collection is country cottage perfection.

With over 25 new items designed in the Food Network star‘s traditional farmhouse aesthetic, the new seasonal line of home decor will give shoppers the excuse they need to re-decorate their bedroom.

Available exclusively on Walmart.com, the collection features everything from bed linens to throw pillows and comes in a variety of styles, from yellow gingham sheets to a "Yee-Haw" imprinted pillow and delicate blue floral curtains.

In true Pioneer Woman fashion, the collection is very reasonably priced: a a set of ruffled patterned pillowcases costs $17.99 and a twin sheet set costs $44.99, with curtain panels costing between $16 and $20 depending on measurements.

Her decorative pillows cost anywhere between $25 and $30, and include designs such as a horseshoe, a stitched navy flower pattern with pom pom corners, and a yellow gingham number with a large floral motif.

The most expensive item in the lot is the Breezy Dot Comforter and Sham Set ($79.99 for a Full/Queen and $99.99 for a King), which comes in a choice of denim or white.

According to a representative for Walmart, Drummond’s fall product rollout will be the first of many new home and kitchen items she plans to launch later this year.