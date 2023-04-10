Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Walmart Collection Will Make 'Outdoor Spaces Sing with Fun'

Warmer weather means lighter and breathable clothing, gardening and outdoor entertaining, and vibrant spring-forward meals. While you might turn to Ree Drummond's recipes to help check off that last box, this isn't the only way The Pioneer Woman star can help with the arrival of a new season.

Drummond just dropped her latest collection at Walmart, and it's packed with colorful outdoor rugs, cozy throw pillows, gardening tools, and patio furniture in her signature bright colors and bold patterns.

"I am beyond excited about my new outdoor collection at Walmart because the bright colors and beautiful patterns make your patios, gardens, and other outdoor spaces sing with fun," Drummond shared in a statement. "There are so many incredible pieces, from bistro sets to outdoor rugs to garden stakes with personality galore, and I can't wait to see how everyone decks out their spaces to make them standout!"

Everything in the collection is very affordable, with items starting at just $13. That means you can stay on budget while still bringing a touch of spring to your outdoor living spaces.

Shop Spring Decor from The Pioneer Woman Outdoor Collection

For smaller outdoor spaces, opt for The Pioneer Woman Bistro Set. The compact turquoise set is designed with a detailed pattern that will make your yard the center of attention. It features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic backrests. Every piece has a rust-proof, powder-coated frame that's built to last. In a live stream for Walmart, Drummond gave viewers a glimpse of the collection, sharing that this dining set is strong enough to withstand wind gusts.

"This is an absolute fan favorite. It's cast aluminum, so it is one of the few pieces of furniture that will not blow away on my patio on the ranch," Drummond explained. She also declared that the set is "heavy but totally movable," so you can easily shuttle it around your patio, porch, terrace, or wherever you see fit. Drummond even picked up a chair to show how lightweight and sturdy it is.

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set, $198; walmart.com

Elevate your outdoor space with this bright outdoor rug. The turquoise, orange, and pink patterned rug is one of Drummond's personal favorites, and during her live stream she mentioned that it's water- and fade-resistant. She shared that one of the best parts about this rug is that it can be placed inside or outside. Shoppers can also snag the rug in cream for the same price.

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Outdoor Rug, $67; walmart.com

Consider adding this embroidered throw pillow to your patio furniture set as a pop of color. Not only will it give your space a country feel, but it's also designed specifically for outdoor use, so it's water- and fade-resistant. This vintage-inspired pillow features a soft teal background with Drummond's signature sweet rose pattern and a charming bird flying through the flowers.

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Embroidered Bird Outdoor Pillow, $19.98; walmart.com

For extra seating, snag this Walmart-exclusive pouf that's comfortable and versatile for any living space. Not sure how to style it? One shopper shared that the ottoman works double-duty as a footrest and seating in their backyard, plus they added that you won't sink to the ground when you sit on it. While you're at it, grab the matching throw pillow for a more cohesive look.

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Floral Square OD Pouf, $49; walmart.com

When the sun is beating down, this patio umbrella is sure to come in handy. The floral design that Drummond called "so glorious and beautiful" in her live stream will pair with any patio table, plus it's guaranteed to bring brightness to your backyard. The 7.5-foot umbrella is outfitted with a push-up lifting mechanism that also allows tilting, and the sturdy canopy is made out of a durable material. Simply position the umbrella to shield yourself from the sun instead of changing seats throughout the day.

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Delaney Multi-Color Floral Hexagon Tilting Patio Umbrella, $49.97; walmart.com

Freshen up your spaces with items from The Pioneer Woman Outdoor Collection at Walmart. Be sure to add your favorites to the cart ASAP since items are likely to sell out. Keep reading to check out more of our top picks below.

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Metal Watering Can, $17.97; walmart.com

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Flower Truck Garden Stake, $11.96; walmart.com

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Ceramic Top Plant Stand, $24.48; walmart.com

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Floral 8-Inch Ceramic Hanging Planter, $12.48; walmart.com

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman White Bunny and Grey Cat Garden Statue, Set of 2, $32; walmart.com

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Reversible Delaney and Ditsy Floral Rectangle Outdoor Seat Pad in Multicolor, $24.98; walmart.com

