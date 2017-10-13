The Pioneer Woman's Bedding Collection Is Available Now

Cozy and affordable

<p><em>A version of this post originally appeared on <a href="http://www.southernliving.com/home/pioneer-woman-bedding-collection#rose-garden-comforter">Southern Living</a></em></p> <p>If you&rsquo;ve taken a peek at The Pioneer Woman&rsquo;s real home <a href="http://www.southernliving.com/culture/celebrities/pioneer-woman-ree-drummond-home-kitchen">kitchen</a>, and can&rsquo;t get enough of her style, now you can bring it into your bedroom too. Ree Drummnond teamed up with Walmart to design a bedding collection including comforters, sheets, and decorative throw pillows. The pieces in the collection are sold separately, so you can mix and match various patterns and styles when putting together a bed set. The collection is exclusively available at <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=273&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fbrowse%252F0%252F0%253F&amp;RD_PARM2=facet%253Dbrand%25253ATHE%252BPIONEER%252BWOMAN&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM">walmart.com</a> in addition to her popular kitchen collection featuring slow cookers, dinnerware, and more.</p> <p><strong>Rose Garden Comforter&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; </strong>Enjoy roses indoor with this grey, patterned comforter. The pattern doesn&rsquo;t restrict your ability to mix and match with other pieces in the collection.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT: </strong>from $69.88; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Rose-Garden-Comforter-Grey%252F56137707&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM"><em>walmart.com</em></a></p>
If you’ve taken a peek at The Pioneer Woman’s real home kitchen, and can’t get enough of her style, now you can bring it into your bedroom too. Ree Drummnond teamed up with Walmart to design a bedding collection including comforters, sheets, and decorative throw pillows. The pieces in the collection are sold separately, so you can mix and match various patterns and styles when putting together a bed set. The collection is exclusively available at walmart.com in addition to her popular kitchen collection featuring slow cookers, dinnerware, and more.

Rose Garden Comforter                                              Enjoy roses indoor with this grey, patterned comforter. The pattern doesn’t restrict your ability to mix and match with other pieces in the collection.

BUY IT: from $69.88; walmart.com

<p>This vintage-inspired sheet set is available in coral or cornflower blue for any size bed from twin to California king.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT: </strong>from $44.88; <em><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Calico-Floral-Ruffle-Sheet-Set%252F56137749&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM">walmart.com</a></em></p>
Calico Floral Ruffle Sheet Set

This vintage-inspired sheet set is available in coral or cornflower blue for any size bed from twin to California king.

BUY IT: from $44.88; walmart.com

<p>Beautiful by itself or for layering, this bright quilt was made in yellow, red, and peacock blue. Matching <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Double-Stitch-Sham-Set%252F972200229&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">shams</a> are also available for a full set.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT: </strong>from $49.88 <em><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Double-Stitch-Quilt%252F376051300&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM">walmart.com</a></em></p>
Double Stitch Quilt

Beautiful by itself or for layering, this bright quilt was made in yellow, red, and peacock blue. Matching shams are also available for a full set.

BUY IT: from $49.88 walmart.com

<p>Although this comforter is a solid color, the ruched pattern adds a touch of style and makes it perfect for layering with colorful pieces. In addition to white, it is also available in grey.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT: </strong>from $69.88; <em><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Ruched-Chevron-Comforter-White%252F647787755&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM">walmart.com</a></em></p>
Ruched Chevron Comforter

Although this comforter is a solid color, the ruched pattern adds a touch of style and makes it perfect for layering with colorful pieces. In addition to white, it is also available in grey.

BUY IT: from $69.88; walmart.com

<p>Enjoy beautiful blooms year-round with this beautiful duvet cover. Matching <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Beautiful-Bouquet-Sham-Set-White%252F56137723&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">shams</a> and <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Beautiful-Bouquet-Euro-Sham-Set-White%252F56137725&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-ecommerce="true">euro shams</a> are available in the same pattern.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT: </strong>from $59.88; <em><a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Beautiful-Bouquet-Duvet-Cover-White%252F56137726&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM">walmart.com</a></em></p>
Beautiful Bouquet Duvet Cover

Enjoy beautiful blooms year-round with this beautiful duvet cover. Matching shams and euro shams are available in the same pattern.

BUY IT: from $59.88; walmart.com

<p>This bright embroidered pillow will make a great addition to not only your bed, but any room in your home.</p> <p><strong>BUY IT: </strong>$29.88;<em> <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FThe-Pioneer-Woman-Floral-Embroidery-12x20-Decorative-Pillow%252F56129868&amp;u1=POSYNSLHOMEPioneerWomanBeddingMM">walmart.com</a></em></p>
Floral Embroidery Decorative Pillow

This bright embroidered pillow will make a great addition to not only your bed, but any room in your home.

BUY IT: $29.88; walmart.com

