Tonight's Full Pink Super Moon Will Be the Biggest of 2020 — Here's How to See It!

Tonight’s moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2020!

This year, April’s full moon, nicknamed the “pink moon,” is also going to be a super moon — here’s everything you need to know about the rare celestial view.

When can you see it?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon will reach its peak at 10:35 P.M. EDT on Tuesday night.

What’s a super moon?

A super moon is the result of the full moon coinciding with the moon’s closest point of orbit in relation to the Earth, which is known as perigee. The result is that the moon is not only full, it looks closer to us and brighter than usual.

The April full moon is the first super moon this year. There will be another one in May, thought it won’t be quite as bright.

So, why is it called a full “Pink Moon?”

The “pink” portion of the name is quite deceiving.

According to Almanac, in ancient times people used to track the seasons through a lunar calendar, so names were given to recurring full moons to mark the change in season.

April’s full moon was named the full “Pink Moon,” because it coincided with the blooming of “moss pink” or wild ground phlox — a bright pink wildflower, one of the first flowers of spring.

But will the moon actually appear pink?

Sadly, no. The moon will not take on a pink color, but will rather appear like any other super moon. It may be a yellowish color, or a brighter golden-orange once it nears the horizon.