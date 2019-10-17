Dump the Pumpkin! Pineapple Jack-o’-Lanterns Are Putting a Tropical Twist on Halloween

Image zoom Getty

Happy Hula-ween!

Pumpkins may be the most commonly used produce with which to make jack-o’-lanterns, but a new viral trend could make pineapples a very important part of your October.

Although social media users have been making — and posting photos — of their pineapple jack-o’-lanterns for the last few years, the tropical Halloween decoration saw a burst of enthusiasm this fall.

In addition to being one of the most adorable Halloween decor trends to go viral this year, pineapple jack-o’-lanterns are surprisingly simple to make at home — especially if you’re already a pro at carving pumpkins.

A Real Simple tutorial recommends choosing a pineapple that’s slightly overripe, which means it’ll have a firm greenish skin and a perky set of leaves on top.

Next, you’ll want to cut off the top portion, making sure not to cause any damage to the leaves, before using a knife to cut around the inside of the fruit, which will make the extraction process simpler.

Then, simply scoop out the insides — setting them aside for a healthy snack, of course — and get to carving!

When you’re happy with whatever spooky or silly design you’ve created, simply stick an LED light inside and place the top back on.

Aside from the fact that pineapple jack-o’-lanterns are unbelievably cute, some have pointed out that there are other advantages to ditching traditional pumpkins.

One Tampa Bay Times reporter noted that pineapples tend to be cheaper than pumpkins — especially around Halloween — and that they’re easier to cut into.

One serious downside, however, is that you’ll have to get your pumpkin seed fix elsewhere.

If you’re curious about the tropical trend but hesitant to potentially make a sticky mess at home, there is another way to get your hands on a pineapple jack-o’-lantern: HomeGoods is selling ceramic versions of the decoration, which cost $9.99, according to Business Insider.