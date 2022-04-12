These $10 Gardening Gloves Are 'Top of the Line,' According to Shoppers
Who doesn't love homegrown vegetables? They truly taste better when they're freshly picked. If you're about to start planting your summer's harvest in your backyard garden, you'll need some quality gardening tools on hand — literally.
The Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves are a great pick for those in need of a new pair (or their first!). With more than 9,700 five-star ratings, they're among the top-selling gardening gloves on Amazon right now. And at just $10, they're practically a no-brainer.
The popular gardening gloves are made from breathable bamboo, and they have a secure fit that feels like a second skin. (If you're an experienced gardener, then you know how hard it can be to work with bulky gloves that get in the way.) Plus, they're touchscreen-friendly, so you can still check your phone while you wear them.
These gloves are ideal for all sorts of outdoor projects, including raking leaves, moving fallen tree branches, and clearing the gutter. Since bamboo is naturally temperature-regulating, you can get good use out of them throughout the entire year.
Buy It! Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $9.99; amazon.com
They are available in sizes S–2XL, and the smallest size is slightly cheaper than the rest at the time of writing. They're meant to fit snugly, so if you prefer a looser feel, the brand recommends sizing up. To keep them in pristine condition, hand wash the gloves and let them air dry.
Unsurprisingly, customers rave about these gloves in reviews. One shopper described them as "top of the line gardening gloves," saying they fit so well, you can easily pick up a dime while wearing them. And a repeat customer claimed they are long-lasting: "I have been using the same pair for two weeks of 10 hour days in the garden and they are still like new."
Whether you're a well-seasoned gardener or just starting out, you can't go wrong with a $10 pair of gloves.
