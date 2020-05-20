Pier 1 Is Closing and Having a Sitewide Clearance Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pier 1 Imports is unfortunately seeing its final days as a storefront. The retailer announced that it will close all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy, and plans to slowly shut down operations. For those who are fans of the brand’s home goods, its online storefront is still operational and, right now, is hosting sitewide clearance on everything from furniture to patio sets. With safe social distance measures in place, this might be the last opportunity to get your hands on Pier 1 items.

Currently, all outdoor furniture is on sale for 40 percent off (or more). This deal includes three-piece and five-piece patio sets that typically retail for $565 and $830, and now cost $339 and $498 respectively. Each set includes handwoven seats and side tables that can be used inside or outside at your choice. Other patio furniture, like the Sorrento Sofa Patio Set, are now more than $1,000 off, and come with the same high-quality finish that you’re used to getting from Pier 1. These sets can instantly dress up your porch or backyard and make the spaces feel more like fun and inviting destinations.

Also on sale are bedroom essentials like comforters, sheets, and shams. Usually just under $40, the Manor Chenille shams are now $19, and the matching comforter is more than $100 off in Queen and King sizes. For those looking to decorate their interior spaces, all wall decor is 40 percent off or more. This includes mirrors, artwork, sculpted pieces. For gardeners who are searching for something that could help show off all of their hard work put in under the sun, a beautiful arched planter wall is now just over $100. It comes with five pot holders built to highlight beautiful plants indoor or outside near the garden. It’s perfect for adding another element to walls that line the backyard.

Home basics are seeing major discounts as well. Now, you can shop a steel patio umbrella for $40 off — it’s selling fast, but five color options are still available. Also, a floral-printed curtain that’s lined and topped with grommets now costs just under $40. Shopping something like this is an easy way to change the atmosphere of any room, since it’s bright and airy.

Below, shop five of the best deals still available at Pier 1.

Buy It! 9' Red Steel Umbrella, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); pier1.com

Buy It! Chat 3-Piece Chairs & Table Patio Set, $263.97 (orig. $439.97); pier1.com

Buy It! Manor Chenille Comforter & Sham, $19.18–$39.95 (orig. $39.95–$229.95); pier1.com

Buy It! Arched Metal Planter Wall Decor, $111.19 (orig. $139.99); pier1.com

Buy It! Bloom Garden Grommet Curtain, $21.58–$39.96 (orig. $49.95–$59.96); pier1.com