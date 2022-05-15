Amazon Has Thousands of Picnic Blankets for All Kinds of Outdoor Activities — and Prices Start at $12
If you have a bunch of outdoor activities planned this summer, we suggest checking out Amazon's huge selection of picnic blankets.
The site has thousands of picnic blankets that provide a dry comfortable spot to lounge on outside. Whether you're picnicking in a grassy park or soaking up the sun at a sandy beach, there are plenty of options with different sizes, styles, and materials to shop.
To help narrow down your search, we rounded up standout picnic blankets suitable for any outdoor outing — and they're all under $30.
13 Picnic Blankets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon
- Scuddles 60" by 60" Extra-Large Picnic and Outdoor Blanket Tote, $26.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Popchose 83" by 78" Waterproof Beach Blanket, $18.69 (orig. $26.99)
- Miu Color 80" by 60" Outdoor Picnic Blanket, $18.39 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Isopho 79" by 83" Beach and Picnic Blanket, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Hivernou 80" by 80" Picnic Blanket, $23.99
- PortableAnd Extra 69" by 59" Water-Resistant Outdoor Blanket Tote, $24.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Chanodug Three Donkeys 79" by 79" Picnic Blanket, $28.99
- Browntreck 60" by 56" Compact Pocket Picnic Blanket, $11.39 with coupon ($12.99)
- VonShef 71" by 58" Fleece Picnic Blanket with Carrier Handles and Waterproof Lining, $24.99
- Giverare 80" by 60" Portable Picnic Mat, $14.97 (orig. $16.97)
- PortableAnd 67" by 55" Outdoor Picnic Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Lahawha 59" by 79" Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $19.99
- Exclusivo Mezcla 60" by 80" Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $27.99
If portability is a top priority, there are plenty of picnic blankets that are easy to tote. Shoppers love the Scuddles 60″ by 60″ Picnic Blanket that's on sale for as little as $27. It folds into itself and has a hook and loop fastener. And with a built-in handle, it's a breeze to carry.
Designed for comfort, the blanket's top layer is made of soft woven acrylic material and its middle layer is made of foam. To keep you dry, the bottom layer is waterproof and sand-resistant. More than 8,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying that the "durable" blanket has enough cushion, "making any surface you sit on comfortable."
For beach trips, you'll want a blanket or mat that'll keep you dry and sand-free. More than 5,000 shoppers swear by the Popchose 83″ by 78″ Water-Resistant Beach Blanket to do just that. The lightweight blanket will stay put even on windy days thanks to its built-in anchor pockets that you can fill with sand. It also comes with ground stakes.
Another great option is the Miu Color 80″ by 60″ Outdoor Picnic Blanket that's double discounted right now. The polyester blanket, which can fit up to six seated adults, has a waterproof bottom layer. It folds into itself and can be carried by its small handle. And according to shoppers, it's "surprisingly small" when folded up, making it easy to pack and store. They rave that the "super cute" blanket "wipes clean easily."
Get ready to enjoy the sunny summer days with an under-$30 picnic blanket from Amazon.
Buy It! Miu Color "80 by 60" Outdoor Picnic Blanket, $18.39 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Scuddles 60" by 60" Extra-Large Picnic and Outdoor Blanket Tote, $26.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Popchose 83" by 78" Waterproof Beach Blanket, $18.69 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Isopho 79" by 83" Beach and Picnic Blanket, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hivernou 80" by 80" Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PortableAnd 69" by 59" Water-Resistant Outdoor Blanket Tote, $24.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Chanodug Three Donkeys 79" by 79" Picnic Blanket, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Browntreck 60" by 56" Compact Pocket Picnic Blanket, $11.39 with coupon ($12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! VonShef 71" by 58" Fleece Picnic Blanket with Carrier Handles and Waterproof Lining, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Giverare 80" by 60" Portable Picnic Mat, $14.97 (orig. $16.97); amazon.com
Buy It! PortableAnd 67" by 55" Outdoor Picnic Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lahawha 59" by 79" Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Exclusivo Mezcla 60" by 80" Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $27.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Everything from the Skincare Brand Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Love Is on Sale for Just a Little Bit Longer
- Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18
- Any Home Can Feel Like a Beachfront Paradise with These Under-$100 Finds from Amazon's Coastal Storefront
- Deal Alert! This Best-Selling Fan with 68,000 Perfect Ratings Is Just $19 at Amazon