The Obama family is downsizing.



President Barack Obama, wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha have made plans to relocate from their cozy quarters in the White House to an 8,200-square-foot home in the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C. at the conclusion of his presidency.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 9-bedroom mansion with 8.5 baths may not have the same notoriety as the family’s current abode, but it still boasts plenty of suburban charm and even a few historical touches (not to mention less traffic).

RELATED: President Obama Celebrates His Birthday (and Skips the Long Line) at D.C. Hot Spot

Built in 1928, the single-family home was first listed in a newspaper ad for an estimated cost of $50,000, according to website Ghosts of DC. Although it seems like a steal compared to its current price tag—the last sale was to former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart for $5,295,000—it was most likely an impressive purchase for Charles Maddox, who resided in the mansion for three decades.

Image zoom Credit: homevisit.com

RELATED: President Obama Dined with Anthony Bourdain in Vietnam — Guess Who Picked Up the Check

Praised for perfecting the first air-sea radio communication, Maddox, a U.S. Navy captain also had a daughter, Muriel, who spent time in the soon-to-be presidential pad. The debutante and aspiring actress had a few successes in her career, most notably the 1950 film The Men, which starred Marlon Brando.

RELATED: Michelle Obama: We Stopped Eating Boxed Mac ‘n’ Cheese ‘Because Cheese Dust Is Not Food’

Image zoom Credit: homevisit.com

Image zoom

WATCH THIS: Beyoncé and Michelle Obama Hug It Out in Central Park!