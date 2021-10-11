PHOTOS: Marilyn Manson Lists L.A. Home for $1.75M amid Allegations of Sexual and Physical Abuse

The "Beautiful People" artist purchased the home in 2013, according to property records

Marilyn Manson has put his Hollywood Hills home up for sale amid continuing allegations of abuse.

The rocker, 52 — who has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women — has put his 2,711-square-foot Los Angeles mansion on the market for $1,750,000, PEOPLE can confirm. The listing is held by Jon Grauman and Feroz Taj of The Agency.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Manson, born Brian Warner, purchased the home in 2013 for $1,085,000, property records show.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Spanish-style estate features a great room with 20-foot ceilings, a newly updated kitchen that leads out to a patio, a formal dining room with a lounge for entertaining and a home gym, according to the listing.

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

Two of the three bedrooms are designed to be main suites, with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The third, on the lower level, has a separate entrance, making it a suitable guest suite for visitors.

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

Outside, patios and gardens flank both sides of the home, providing spaces to lounge, entertain and dine al fresco. The two-car garage has also been renovated to provide space for a home office, recording studio or workout area.

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

The "Beautiful People" artist is currently facing three lawsuits from women who allege to have been sexually abused by him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

A fourth sexual abuse lawsuit, filed by "Jane Doe," was dismissed in court last month due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on his accuser's claims.

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

At least 15 women — including three-time Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood — have publicly accused Manson of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

RELATED VIDEO: Stylist Love Bailey Accuses Marilyn Manson of Holding a Gun to Her Head During 2011 Photoshoot

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

Manson previously addressed the accusations against him on Instagram, saying that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," calling the women's claims "horrible distortions of reality."

Marilyn Manson house for sale Credit: Neue Focus

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson added.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.