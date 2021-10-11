PHOTOS: Marilyn Manson Lists L.A. Home for $1.75M amid Allegations of Sexual and Physical Abuse

The "Beautiful People" artist purchased the home in 2013, according to property records

By Hannah Chubb
October 11, 2021 02:58 PM
Credit: Neue Focus. Inset: Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty

Marilyn Manson has put his Hollywood Hills home up for sale amid continuing allegations of abuse. 

The rocker, 52 — who has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women — has put his 2,711-square-foot Los Angeles mansion on the market for $1,750,000, PEOPLE can confirm. The listing is held by Jon Grauman and Feroz Taj of The Agency.  

Manson, born Brian Warner, purchased the home in 2013 for $1,085,000, property records show.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Spanish-style estate features a great room with 20-foot ceilings, a newly updated kitchen that leads out to a patio, a formal dining room with a lounge for entertaining and a home gym, according to the listing

Credit: Neue Focus

Two of the three bedrooms are designed to be main suites, with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The third, on the lower level, has a separate entrance, making it a suitable guest suite for visitors. 

Credit: Neue Focus

Outside, patios and gardens flank both sides of the home, providing spaces to lounge, entertain and dine al fresco. The two-car garage has also been renovated to provide space for a home office, recording studio or workout area. 

Credit: Neue Focus

The "Beautiful People" artist is currently facing three lawsuits from women who allege to have been sexually abused by him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

Credit: Neue Focus

A fourth sexual abuse lawsuit, filed by "Jane Doe," was dismissed in court last month due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on his accuser's claims.

Credit: Neue Focus

At least 15 women — including three-time Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood — have publicly accused Manson of sexual assault, which he has denied. 

Credit: Neue Focus

Credit: Neue Focus

Manson previously addressed the accusations against him on Instagram, saying that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," calling the women's claims "horrible distortions of reality."

Credit: Neue Focus

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson added.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

