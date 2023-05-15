PHOTOS: All the Details from Inside Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding (Exclusive)

The Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician revealed on Thursday that they had tied the knot after one year of dating

Mackenzie Schmidt
Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Photo: Megan Rasmussen

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are sharing the details of their sweet and "small" Las Vegas wedding.

"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," the Selling Sunset star tells PEOPLE exclusively. The couple only gave those closest to them a heads up about their "I dos" in advance so they could tune in from afar.

For the ceremony, Stause wore a floor-length, pearlescent white gown by Gemeli Power and heeled sandals, and carried a bouquet of white roses. G Flip wore a suit by Melbourne-based designer E Nolan with a tie sunglasses and white sneakers.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Megan Rasmussen

The classic Sin City celebration took place in a chapel space complete with pews and a red carpet down the aisle scattered with rose petals. There was even an Elvis impersonator on hand, Stause revealed in an Instagram video.

After their nuptials, the newlyweds posed in front of the famous Las Vegas sign on the Strip. In a night time snap shared with PEOPLE, Stause's dress shines under the city lights while G Flip plants a kiss on their bride's cheek. A glittering ring can be seen on the A Rose for Her Grave actress's left hand draped over her partner's shoulder.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Megan Rasmussen

They also stopped to pose in their wedding best in front of a highly appropriate graffiti wall that reads, "Will you marry me?" with a box checked "yes." The street art also contains the phrase, "And everything remaining I want to do it with you" and a pink heart.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
Megan Rasmussen

Stause revealed she and G Flip had married on Thursday with an Instagram Reel that also promoted her partner's new song "Be Your Man."

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," she captioned the video, which showed a picture of the wedding at the end.

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE of their decision to wed.

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, and G Flip was also in a relationship.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip revealed during an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

Startraks G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In May 2022, Stause confirmed her new romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, five months after she split from Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Chrishell Stause Misses G Flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on March 15.

Chrishell shared a sweet Instagram tribute. including a photo of G Flip smiling and holding a huge bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

"Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy. Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, G Flip shared a picture of Stause at a party wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin trousers with the caption, "365 days adoring you @chrishellstause."

G Flip is set to appear in the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset, which is streaming May 19 on Netflix, alongside their partner.

