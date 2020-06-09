PHOTOS: Massive Line Fills Parking Lot at IKEA Store Reopening After Coronavirus Closures

One store in England had a 30-minute wait time to get into the parking lot, then a two-hour wait in line to enter the store

It appears furniture shoppers (and Swedish meatball-lovers) across the world are eager to get back to their local IKEA stores as they begin to reopen after closing in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last week, several of the Swedish furniture chain’s locations in England and Ireland reopened to the public — and photos of the first day back show around 1,000 eager shoppers waiting in massive lines to get into the stores.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Twitter user Jamie North, who visited an IKEA location in Warrington, England, when it opened tweeted that he was told there would be a 30-minute wait to get into the parking lot, and then a two-hour wait from there to enter the store.

Aerial photos of the Warrington store show a socially distanced line of people snaking around the parking lot. Signs throughout the lot ask shoppers to stay “2 meters apart at all times” — about 6 feet.

Image zoom IKEA Christopher Furlong/Getty

Image zoom IKEA in Warrington, England PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty

Image zoom IKEA in Milton Keynes, England

“Apparently about 1000 people waiting,” North tweeted, joking, “Any entrepreneurs out there could easily make a lot of money selling bottles of water in this queue.” Later, he shared that he had waited about an hour and a half in the line, but once inside it “was very empty.”

Photos also show signs that read, “We are limiting the number of customers in our store. This is to ensure the health and safety of our customers and co-workers. We appreciate your continued support.”

Image zoom IKEA in Warrington, England Christopher Furlong/Getty

Image zoom IKEA in Milton Keynes, England Catherine Ivill/Getty

Currently, IKEA stores have reopened in numerous countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, England, Germany, Italy, and Spain. A full list of all the stores that have reopened — and when the others plan to do so — is available on the website of the Ingka Group, IKEA's strategy partner.

Image zoom IKEA in London, England Alex Pantling/Getty

According to the IKEA website, a small number of stores in the U.S. began to reopen on June 3. They suggest customers check their local store for details on its reopening date.

They also indicate that the IKEA experience may look a little different than shoppers are used to for the time being in order to keep everyone safe and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Jade Spotted Shopping at Ikea After Moving Out of Mom Lori Loughlin's House

For example, there will be decals on the floor to ensure social distancing, hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the store, there will be plexiglass screens around cash registers and customer service points, the restaurant will be take-out only and the children’s play area will be closed.

“Please play your part by listening to local government guidelines, respecting hygiene rules and face-covering guidance, maintaining social distancing and staying home if you feel unwell or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” the company writes on their website, recommending shoppers plan their purchases in advance or wait to shop if there is no urgent need.