PHOTOS: Drew & Jonathan Scott Get 'Cozy' in Drew's Living Room for New Reveal Holiday Cover

Drew and Jonathan Scott are big fans of the holidays — and they sure know how to get cozy!

The Property Brothers stars, both 43, open up about everything that gives them the warm fuzzies around the holiday season in the newest issue of their quarterly lifestyle magazine, Drew and Jonathan Reveal, and PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the cover, below, and all the fun inside. (Drew and Jonathan Reveal is published by Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)

The festive backdrop for the cover of the Holiday 2021 "Cozy" issue (on newsstands Friday) is not a set — it's actually Drew's living room in the L.A. home he shares with his wife, Linda Phan. He and Phan are known for going all out when it comes to holiday decor, and this year appears to be no exception.

Drew and Jonathan Scott - Reveal - Cozy Issue Credit: Peter Yang

Drew and Jonathan were also joined by a few furry family members — their dogs Gracie and Stewie — who came dressed in their best cozy sweaters, as can be seen in the exclusive behind-the-scenes shots, below.

In their "Letter From the Editors," the twin brothers share that spending time at home with their friends and family (pups included!) is what makes the holidays so special for them, year after year.

Drew and Jonathan Scott - Reveal - Cozy Issue Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

"No matter where the season takes us, as we wrap up the year, we always return to the comfort of home, because the coziest of all feelings is a sense of belonging: to each other, to our family, to ourselves," they write in the letter. "We create that feeling through moments with the ones we love, our family, friends, and furry companions."

Drew and Jonathan Scott - Reveal - Cozy Issue Credit: Linda Phan

The handy pair also take to the "Bro & A" section of the magazine to share some of their holiday favorites, including their most sentimental holiday decorations, the Thanksgiving dish they appreciate more as an adult, the coziest piece of clothing they've ever owned and more.

Drew and Jonathan Scott - Reveal - Cozy Issue Credit: Linda Phan

Fans will also appreciate Jonathan's answer when asked what his favorite holiday movie is: "Umm, Elf? Duh," he writes alongside a photo of his girlfriend of two years, Zooey Deschanel, in character as a department store holiday employee in the 2003 film.

Drew and Jonathan Scott - Reveal - Cozy Issue Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

The first-ever issue of Drew and Jonathan Reveal debuted in January 2020. The magazine focuses on the subjects of home, decor and renovation, while also delving into Drew and Jonathan's love of entertaining, family, food, wellness, music, travel and more, with a focus on their personal stories.

Drew and Jonathan Scott - Reveal - Cozy Issue Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

The publication followed the launch of fellow HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Journal, a lifestyle quarterly that debuted in 2016.