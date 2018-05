As one half of the musical duo Big & Rich, “Big Kenny” Alphin looms large in the world of country music. Not only is he 6’5″, the singer-songwriter has a boisterous personality and an outlandish fashion sense. So it’s no wonder that his 20,000-square-foot estate in Nashville’s tony Green Hills neighborhood is a bit over the top. Now, as it’s about to hit the market for a cool $10 million, we’re taking the BIG tour.