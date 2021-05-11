HGTV's Christina Haack Buys Tennessee Farmhouse: ‘I Immediately Fell in Love’

"It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more," the California-based mom of three tells PEOPLE exclusively of her recent purchase

Christina Haack may be all about the coast, but she's also a big fan of the country!

The HGTV star, 37, who grew up in Anaheim, California, and lives in Newport Beach full time, has purchased a second home in Tennessee for her and her three kids — and PEOPLE got all the exclusive details on the exciting acquisition.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," Haack tells PEOPLE, referring to a trip she took with her two oldest kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa.

The group stayed at A&E Farm, a luxurious farmhouse vacation rental on a 10-acre property 30 miles south of Nashville, and Haack and the kids fell in love with all the fresh air and open space.

"Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice," she says. "Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

In addition to Taylor and Brayden, Haack also shares son Hudson, 1, with her second husband, Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September. Part of the appeal of Tennessee, she says, is how family-focused it is.

"I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music," she says. "All the restaurants are so kid-friendly, which I love as well."

That's why on New Year's Eve this year, when she went back to visit Clark while the kids stayed with their fathers, Haack decided to check out some real estate.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she says. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

After closing on the property, Haack brought the kids back in April to get acquainted with the home and enjoy some time together over the Easter holidays.

"Taking all the family there for Easter, doing an egg hunt in the woods and riding around on our Rzr [ATV] laughing and having fun-filled my heart with so much joy," Haack says.

A representative for Christina confirms that she has no plans to move to Tennessee full time and will use the property as a vacation home.

The home flipper also notes that she'll be sharing a look at the home — and details on the buying process — on season 3 of her second HGTV show Christina on the Coast, which will premiere on Thursday, June 3.

Though Haack has made clear that the Tennessee property will be her family's "second home," she did put her Newport Beach house, which she shared with ex Ant Anstead and their blended family, on the market last month, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Haack plans to stay in the Newport Beach area, and is looking for a new home with a view, a representative for the star shared.