These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

“Problem solved”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 27, 2023 10:00 PM

PHINOX Under Bed Storage
Photo: Amazon

If you currently have empty space underneath your bed, you're missing out on a serious storage area — especially if your closets are overflowing. The solution? Grab the Phinox Under the Bed Storage Containers, which are currently on sale at Amazon, to solve all your organizational and storage woes.

Made out of metal, the handy storage container is designed with a set of 360-degree rotating wheels, allowing you to easily push and pull the vessel. The elevated shelf prevents dust and dirt from creeping into the container, plus its open design lets you readily see what's been stored and where. You'll be able to store just about anything in this container, from bed linens and pillows to seasonal clothes and extra gear.

When you're not using the space-saving storage container, you can fold it up into an ultra-small, flat design to be tucked away out of sight. Plus, it doesn't have to be used just under the bed; push the containers under couches, desks, coffee tables, and even bathroom vanities — the uses are endless.

PHINOX Under Bed Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Phinox Under the Bed Storage Containers, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with these storage containers, with users noting in reviews that they're "great for hiding shoes under the bed" and are able to "keep items off the floor." Plus, five-star shoppers appreciate that they allow you to "utilize otherwise wasted space." One reviewer said, "I liked them so much that I bought four more and used them right away," while another put it simply, writing: "Problem solved."

A final shopper said that the containers are "sturdy" and "hold a lot," explaining, "I am using it on the floor of my pantry under the shelves, and it looks so much neater now." They added: "Also makes everything easier to access."

Head to Amazon to get the Phinox Under the Bed Storage Containers while it's on sale.

Women's Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Tout
This Oprah-Approved Brand's Bamboo Pajama Set Keep Hot Sleepers Cool, and It's Nearly $100 Off Today 
Can't Miss Weekend Sales Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Weekend Sales, Including Markdowns on Lululemon, Hoka, and Longchamp
abbott elementary lego flowers
The Exact LEGO Flowers Set That Made an Appearance on 'Abbott Elementary' Is on Sale Right Now
