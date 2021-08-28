Skip the Alarm: The Philips Sunrise Clock Will Gently Wake You Up with Warm Light
Waking up to the sound of a blaring alarm clock may not be the most peaceful way to start your morning. While it may be nice to wake up as the run rises, it's not the reality for many who live in typically overcast cities, work odd hours, or wake up early to exercise. However, with a sunrise alarm clock, you can experience waking up with the sun (even if it's dark outside). One of the most affordable sunlight options on Amazon right now is the Philips Wake Up Light Alarm Clock that shoppers say is a "must for any struggling early riser" and is on sale for $45.
The Philips sunrise alarm clock is designed to help you wake up calmly by using a warm light that mimics the sun and gradually brightens around your desired wake-up time. It uses nearly a million light stages that give it a seamless glow that starts off as a dim light and gradually becomes a subtly bright yellow over 30 minutes. Reviewers say it's just enough brightness to wake you up without startling you like a typical alarm.
Shoppers also use the clock as a bedside night light. It's designed with 10 light intensities, which allows you to customize the brightness, up to 200 lux. People who love this device say they use this feature as a typical nightlight or reading lamp to help wind down at bedtime. It's no wonder it has nearly 3,500 five-star ratings and is an Amazon best-seller.
And just a heads up: If you're one of those people who tends to snooze, this alarm clock has your back. On top of incorporating a sunrise stimulation, the Philips clock also uses a soft beep sound that goes off near the end of the 30 minute sunrise display. The sound, like the yellow light, also increases in volume for up to a minute to ensure that you're fully awake.
The great thing is, reviewers say that they're already awake by the time the beeping alarm is triggered. Think of it as a safety precaution. Oh, it also has a snooze button that gives you nine extra minutes before alerting you again. And it works: Even people who claim they've "never been a morning person" confirm this helps them get up early to workout or prep for the day.
In fact, thousands of people who rely on the Philips Wake Up Light say that after using it, they finally feel "fully awake" and "totally refreshed." Others even claim that the alarm clock helps to regulate their sleep because it gets them up at the same time every morning. And going to sleep at the same time is one way to help maintain your circadian rhythm, which promotes sleepiness at the right time, per the Sleep Foundation.
Whether you're having trouble waking up early for the gym or getting ready for your job with atypical hours, shoppers say this is a "game changer" for anyone who wants a calmer way to wake up. Shoppers especially love it during the fall and winter months when there's less light.
"There is nothing more dampening for your day than waking up in darkness and forcing yourself to get out of bed with an annoying alarm," writes one Amazon reviewer. "My entire room is lit up by the time my alarm rings in the morning now. I never have to wake up to darkness again. The best part is that my body truly, actually does wake up itself before my alarm ever rings. I love this clock. Never going to use a different clock again."
"No exaggeration, this alarm clock has transformed my mornings," writes another who wakes up before 5 a.m. for work. "Waking up used to be so painful...The gradual increasing of light on this clock makes for a much more natural and pleasant way to start the day... I've been able to develop a morning habit of prayer, meditation, and exercise, all before 5 a.m.!"
If you want to wake up refreshed and energetic, get the Philips Wake Up Light Alarm Clock while it's on sale for $45.
