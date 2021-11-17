Instantly Transform Your Room Into a Cozy Oasis with These Heavily Discounted Philips Lightstrips
There are a ton of micro-changes you can make to enhance the cozy vibes of your room during the winter, but lighting can have the most drastic effect. When the winter coats come out and sunsets are at 5 p.m., a plush fleece blanket is in order, but more importantly, so is rethinking your lighting. In time for both the winter and the holiday season, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit is currently 37 percent off on Amazon.
If you have spent any time on TikTok or Instagram, then you have likely seen lightstrips before. It's slightly self-explanatory, but essentially, it's a strip of light that you apply with adhesive tape. That is just the tip of the iceberg, however, when it comes to Philips' Starter Pack. There are endless color options for the lights, which you can control on an app via Bluetooth, Google Assistant, or Alexa. For peak ambience, you can also wirelessly sync the lights to music from your computer. Basically, these lights do everything but cook your dinner, which explains the product's more than 2,400 five-star ratings.
Buy It! Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit, $68.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
There are countless ways to utilize the lightstrips — some Amazon reviewers use it for under-cabinet lighting, others for some non-distracting lighting around their TV, and some just to enhance the welcoming and warm ambience of their room.
A happy shopper shared, "my wife and I have Philips Hue lights across our entire home, indoor and outdoor, [and] the Lightstrip Plus is probably one of our favorites due to the ability to place the strip generally anywhere." The reviewer added that the lights are the perfect brightness and that operating through the app is a seamless experience. Another Amazon reviewer shared, "[the Striplights] are super easy to set up and a small change that makes such a big effect!"
If you're in need of a little something to brighten up your space, head over to Amazon and check out the Philips Hue Lightstrips while they're on sale.