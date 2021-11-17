Instantly Transform Your Room Into a Cozy Oasis with These Heavily Discounted Philips Lightstrips

If you have spent any time on TikTok or Instagram, then you have likely seen lightstrips before. It's slightly self-explanatory, but essentially, it's a strip of light that you apply with adhesive tape. That is just the tip of the iceberg, however, when it comes to Philips' Starter Pack. There are endless color options for the lights, which you can control on an app via Bluetooth, Google Assistant, or Alexa. For peak ambience, you can also wirelessly sync the lights to music from your computer. Basically, these lights do everything but cook your dinner, which explains the product's more than 2,400 five-star ratings.