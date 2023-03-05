Lifestyle Home This 'Featherlight' Waffle Blanket That Shoppers Say You 'Need to Buy' Is on Sale at Amazon “It is perfect at keeping me just the right temp at night” By Amy Schulman Published on March 5, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon Cold weather is synonymous with curling up under a cozy blanket and sipping mugs of hot tea. But if you don't yet have a blanket that fits the bill, look to the recommendation of thousands of shoppers and grab the Phf Waffle Weave Blanket while it's got double discounts at Amazon. The waffle blanket is woven from pre-washed cotton, making it super soft and breathable. Its waffle design gives it an elegant style, guaranteed to match any bedspread or look cute tossed over the couch. Grab the versatile blanket whether you need an extra layer while you sleep or if you like some added weight and warmth while you lounge on the couch. Plus, the design and fabric prevent it from wrinkling, shrinking, piling, or fading over time. Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including khaki, pink, and olive green, and multiple sizes: twin, throw, queen, king, and oversized king. Plus, it can be tossed in the washing machine on a gentle cycle for easy cleaning. Amazon Buy It! Phf Waffle Weave Blanket, $33.60 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com The 9 Best Percale Sheets of 2023 for a Cool Night's Sleep Over 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given the waffle blanket a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "featherlight" and you "need to buy" it. One shopper said, "I came back to order a second one to put on my guest bed," while another added that "everyone fights" over it. A third reviewer explained that they purchased both the blanket and matching pillowcases, writing, "My plan was to use this as a throw for the end of the bed, however, I use it as my blanket each night." They also said: "For something so lightweight, it is perfect at keeping me just the right temp at night. It's very comfy and looks great on the bed." Amazon Buy It! Phf Waffle Weave Blanket, $33.60 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Phf Waffle Weave Blanket while it's on sale with double discounts. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Makes Their Bed Feel Like a 'Five-Star Resort,' and It's 37% Off Jennifer Lopez Toured a $64 Million Mansion with Ben Affleck in This Staple Spring Jacket Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe