This 'Featherlight' Waffle Blanket That Shoppers Say You 'Need to Buy' Is on Sale at Amazon

Cold weather is synonymous with curling up under a cozy blanket and sipping mugs of hot tea. But if you don't yet have a blanket that fits the bill, look to the recommendation of thousands of shoppers and grab the Phf Waffle Weave Blanket while it's got double discounts at Amazon.

The waffle blanket is woven from pre-washed cotton, making it super soft and breathable. Its waffle design gives it an elegant style, guaranteed to match any bedspread or look cute tossed over the couch. Grab the versatile blanket whether you need an extra layer while you sleep or if you like some added weight and warmth while you lounge on the couch. Plus, the design and fabric prevent it from wrinkling, shrinking, piling, or fading over time.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including khaki, pink, and olive green, and multiple sizes: twin, throw, queen, king, and oversized king. Plus, it can be tossed in the washing machine on a gentle cycle for easy cleaning.

Amazon

Buy It! Phf Waffle Weave Blanket, $33.60 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Over 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given the waffle blanket a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "featherlight" and you "need to buy" it. One shopper said, "I came back to order a second one to put on my guest bed," while another added that "everyone fights" over it.

A third reviewer explained that they purchased both the blanket and matching pillowcases, writing, "My plan was to use this as a throw for the end of the bed, however, I use it as my blanket each night." They also said: "For something so lightweight, it is perfect at keeping me just the right temp at night. It's very comfy and looks great on the bed."

Amazon

Buy It! Phf Waffle Weave Blanket, $33.60 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Phf Waffle Weave Blanket while it's on sale with double discounts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.