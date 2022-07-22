Shoppers Call These Linen Duvet Covers 'Luxury You Can Afford' — and They're on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Settling on the right blanket or duvet for your bed can be one of the most frustrating processes out there. So many are too warm and stifling or not warm enough; others aren't soft, lose their quality after a wash or two, or just don't look nice on the bed.
Allow us to present a remedy to your problems: The Phf Linen Blend Duvet Cover offers a solution to each of those common issues. Plus, several classic colors are majorly discounted on Amazon right now.
This duvet cover, a blend of 55 percent French linen and 45 percent Egyptian cotton, offers the best of both worlds of each fabric. It's softer and cozier than a full linen set, but cooler and more breathable than classic cotton, making for the coziest duvet you have ever met.
Buy It! Phf Linen Blend Duvet Cover Set, $55.99 (orig. $75.99); amazon.com
Considered a luxury fabric, linen can be hard to fit into your budget, so finding an option for a bedroom staple item in a high-end fabric blend on sale is a dream. The duvet cover is simple and versatile, sure to match any decor you have in the bedroom. And thanks to its moisture-wicking abilities, it's guaranteed to keep you cool all summer long and can also be used in the winter, making it a blanket that can cover your bend year round.
Some people shy away from duvet covers thinking they'll be hard to use, but rest assured this option is designed with a series of corner tie closures as well as buttons to keep your duvet secure within the cover.
Each set comes with one duvet cover (available in twin, queen, and king sizes), as well as two matching pillow shams, so you can upgrade your bed's full look at once. There are plenty of solid colors and prints available, with an array of prices, but the classic styles have the best deals right now. Grab a bright white set for just $62 with a coupon, or the gray or charcoal gray, discounted to just $56 for a queen.
Buy It! PhfHF Linen Blend Duvet Cover Set, $556.99 (orig. $795.99); amazon.com
Shoppers who try this linen-cotton duvet have tons of positive feedback. One noted the quality and longevity of the cover, saying, "It has gotten even softer with a few washes and I expect it to last a very long time." Another five-star reviewer noted the natural properties of linen, explaining: "Linen does hold wrinkles… I personally love the wrinkled look and it works with my boho, natural decor." They also added, "I don't want to get out [of bed] in the morning."
One user described it perfectly as "luxury you CAN afford," while another urged that "the luxury of linen should be experienced by everyone." And at these discounted prices, it can be.
Shop the Phf Linen Blend Duvet Cover now while it's up to 30 percent off at Amazon.
Buy It! Phf Linen Blend Duvet Cover Set, $62.24 with coupon (orig. $82.99); amazon.com
