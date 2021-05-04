This Genius Laser Toy Is Irresistible to Bored Pets — and Less Than $20 on Amazon

In the words of another shopper, the value is astronomical compared to the money they've spent on other toys their cats couldn't care less about. "The cats love it at least as much as a hand-held laser, and I love it a million times more," they write. "I move it from time to time to get the laser dot in the 'best' areas, but otherwise I just sort of get to be a spectator/cheerleader, which is exponentially more fun to me than being the vehicle for the laser. And frankly, I think the cats are more into the laser because I'm obviously less connected to it."