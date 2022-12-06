Pete Davidson Lists Staten Island Home for $1.3 Million After Announcing Move to Brooklyn — See Inside!

The Saturday Night Live star announced he was moving to Brooklyn in an interview with NBCLX in February

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 12:51 PM
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Pete Davidson is letting go of his Staten Island home!

After announcing he wanted to move to Brooklyn during an interview with NBCLX in February, the comedian, 29, has officially put his condo in the State Island neighborhood of Georgetown on the market for $1.3 million.

The 1,592-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to unobstructed views of the New York City skyline from the private terrace. Located in the luxury Accolades building, the condo is also in close proximity to the Staten Island ferry for easy commutes into Manhattan.

Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo of the Jason Mitchell Group hold the listing.

"We are elated to be a part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with," Arnone tells PEOPLE. "Pete's property is well appointed with a modern interior, luxurious amenities and spectacular views."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> Staten Island Home for Sale
Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Looking inside the condo, the living area provides ample room for seating with vast windows and glass doors that lead out to the spacious balcony.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> Staten Island Home for Sale
Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Following an open concept layout, the living area is connected to the kitchen which is equipped with marble waterfall countertops and Shaker-style cabinetry in a mix of neutral tones.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> Staten Island Home for Sale
Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

The primary bedroom includes a stone-lined private bathroom and a walk-in closet.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> Staten Island Home for Sale
Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Just before listing his Staten Island home, the Saturday Night Live star enjoyed a New York Knicks basketball game with his new flame, Emily Ratajkowski, on November 28.

The couple was all smiles while watching the game, with photos showing the two deep in conversation and enjoying each other's company.

Their courtside date night came shortly after the pair celebrated Davidson's 29th birthday and were photographed hugging for the first time. A source close to the comedian confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are "seeing each other."

"She finds him charming and funny. He is a passionate guy and plans great dates," another source revealed to PEOPLE.

The pair both recently got out of a relationship, with Davidson ending his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian in August and Ratajkowski filing for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. She shares a 20-month-old son named Sylvester with Bear-McClard.

Related Articles
Yellowstone TV show location photos--Paramount Publicity Shoot
Inside the Real 'Yellowstone' Ranch: Here's What Goes Into Creating John Dutton's Stunning Montana Home
Tracy Tutor
'Million Dollar Listing LA' Star Tracy Tutor Reveals Her New Home — and How Her Co-Star Helped Her Buy It
Amazon Everyday Essentials
Score Big-Box Discounts Straight from Amazon's Everyday Essentials Department — Up to 59% Off
Ben Napier Wears a Kilt
HGTV Fans Are Thirsting After 'Home Town' Star Ben Napier as He Shows Off His Custom Kilt
Wednesday
'Wednesday' Production Designer Shares Secret Behind's Wednesday and Enid's Fantastical Attic Dorm Room
RETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for Under $80 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say It 'Packs a Powerful Punch'
OApier S5 Steam Mop
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Swiffers for This Steam Mop That 'Cleans So Much Better,' and It's on Sale
BISSELL SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
Selling the OC's Alex Hall Says Costar Kayla Cardona Needs a 'Reality Check' and 'Maybe a Psychiatrist'
'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Says Costar Kayla Cardona Needs a 'Reality Check and Maybe a Psychiatrist'
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Meeting the Parents! Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Hit It Off' with His Mom at Thanksgiving
Wrapper Paper Storage Bag Organizer tout
Shoppers Swear by This Space-Saving Holiday Wrapping Paper Storage Box, and It's on Sale for Under $10
Bliss Casa 4 Piece 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
This Super Soft Plaid Flannel Sheet Set Is a PEOPLE Tested Winner, and It's on Sale for $40
Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards); TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)
Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold NYC Home Weeks Before Her Relationship with T.J. Holmes Was Revealed
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of $80 Million Beverly Park Mansion — See Inside!
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of Beverly Hills Mansion to $80 Million After Months on the Market — See Inside!
Kate Hudson, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, renovate the backyard of Kate's future mother-in-law, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
WATCH: Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Surprise Her Future Mother-in-Law with a Backyard Makeover