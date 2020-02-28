Pete Davidson is perfectly content with his Staten Island abode — even if his mom lives directly upstairs.

The Saturday Night Live cast member, 26, gave fans the grand tour of his Staten Island apartment, located in the basement of the home he bought with his mother.

The tour, timed to the release of his new Netflix comedy special Alive from New York, shows off some of Davidson’s eclectic decor, and highlights why the he finds the unusual space to be a welcome retreat from the spotlight.

“I moved here like a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—ing people,” he says at the start of the video.

One of the first areas of the living space — dubbed “the Cave” — Davidson shows off is the bathroom, and the “porno shower” therein.

“Nobody’s been in it except for me and the boys — not all at the same time,” he jokes of the glass-enclosed, walk-in shower. “I’ve never had my porno moment in there yet — it’s really hard to, too, when your mom is upstairs cooking and being like, ‘Dinner’s ready.'”

Several friends hang out playing video games or casually getting tattoos in the kitchen as Davidson takes the cameras around the cozy spread.

The star is particularly excited to demonstrate his “favorite thing,” a DustBuster hand vacuum. “How f—ing sick is that s—?!” he says, using the household tool to clean up a mess on his kitchen counter.

A number of sentimental elements are also scattered throughout the basement, including a wall where friends sign their name with personal messages, and a framed photo of his late father, who died as a first responder on Sept. 11, 2001.

Throughout the walk-through, Davidson highlights his extensive shoe and T-shirt collections, plus some celebrity memorabilia. One item of note is still wrapped in plastic: a basketball sneaker that belonged to Shaquille O’Neal. But he’s hardly given the gift pride of place. Instead, it’s shoved haphazardly behind a large alien doll wearing a sports jersey.

“When you get on TV, people send you things like this and you’re like, ‘That was cool,'” explains Davidson. “But look where it is — behind my fake alien, Kevin.”

When he goes to point out his sleeping area, the comedian — who has previously dated Kate Beckinsale and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande — once again offered self-deprecating humor about his love life, given his living arrangement.

“This is my bedroom, where nothing happens because I live with my mom,” he says.

In July, Davidson spoke about living with his mother on the web series Dressing Funny, and revealed why he’s hoping to set his mom up with someone in order to “get that lady off my back.”

“We live together. We’re roommates,” he said. “You know how your mom could be cool to everybody, but it’s like, your mom? So you love her, but you’re like, ‘Chill out dude.’”

“It’s weird living with my mom and sister [Casey], because I’ll see a strange dude in the house and I don’t know if he’s some dirtbag preying on my sister or the saint who’s going to take my mom off my hands,” he joked.

The “Cave” is a very different setup than another of Davidson’s recent homes.

During his engagement to Grande, the popstar purchased a luxury apartment in Manhattan for them to share that cost a reported $16 million.

The architecturally significant building offered plenty of over-the-top amenities: In addition to the juice bar, which is located in the Manhattan building’s on-site fitness facility, there’s a 75-foot indoor pool, lit from above by a massive skylight, and a genuine IMAX theater. For ultimate privacy, there is what the building’s developer dubs a “secured parking portal,” which is essentially an automated valet.

But the former couple never got around to decorating their shared space, which they moved into early in the summer of 2018.

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean?” Davidson told GQ in August 2018 of the living situation. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

While Grande alone purchased the condo, GQ clarifies, Davidson noted he is very grateful for the upgraded abode and regularly told his then-fiancée so.

“She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’” he said in his signature deadpan style. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’”

The pair split in October 2018.

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York is now streaming on Netflix.