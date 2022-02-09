Pete Davidson Reveals He Has a Kim Kardashian Candle in Bedroom During People (The TV Show!) Interview
Pete Davidson is clearly holding a candle for his girlfriend Kim Kardashian!
The King of Staten Island actor, 28, sat down with People (The TV Show!) this week and candidly opened up to Kay Adams from his home, and more specifically his bedroom.
When host Kay Adams asks if there was a Kardashian candle sitting on his dresser in the background, Davidson turns to look, then with a sheepish grin on his face says, "Yes, it is! That is exactly what that is."
The candle has pride of place alongside what appears to be a glass bong.
RELATED: Pete Davidson Says He's 'Thinking' About Valentine's Day Plans with Girlfriend Kim Kardashian
Describing the room's decoration, Davidson points out the stuffed animals on his roughly made bed and the "giant flower pillows" –– which are by designer Takashi Murakami, who happens to be a favorite of Kardashian's children and also her ex Kanye West.
"Oh great, I left my closet open," the comedian realizes mid-interview. "I'm moving, I'm in the process of moving, so it is not great over here."
Also while chatting to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) on Monday about his partnership with Hellman's Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial, the Saturday Night Live star also refers to Kardashian, 41, as his "girlfriend" for the first time.
RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson is still in shock that he's in a Super Bowl commercial: 'It was the coolest'
For more on Kim Kardashian, listen below to our daily podcast on PEOPLE Every Day.
"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff," the comedian says about whether fame affects him. "So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set."
"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside," he continues. "So I don't do much!"
Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch. They played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.
Later that month, the two sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California.
Since then, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island — Davidson's home turf — in December.
Last month, the couple enjoyed a post-New Year's vacation in the Bahamas. There, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed in good spirits with big smiles on their faces while on a dock in the tropical locale.
Kardashian's romance with Davidson comes amid her divorce from West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.
Together, Kardashian — who recently requested to be declared legally single — and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.
As for Davidson, he has previously been linked to Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and was engaged to Ariana Grande.
