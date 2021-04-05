Pete Davidson bought a house in Staten Island with his mom Amy in 2019

Pete Davidson Moves Out of His Mom's House: ‘I Got a Pad’

Pete Davidson has officially left the nest.

The Saturday Night Live star, 27, has moved into a place of his own two years after buying a home with his mom, Amy.

"I just moved out of my mom's house," Davidson said in a recorded video call shared on TikTok over the weekend.

The comedian added, "I'm fully out. I got a pad."

The brief clip showed his living area had tall windows, a large television and a few pictures. Reps for Davidson and SNL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on his move.

Davidson revealed in February during an SNL Weekend Update segment that he was planning on moving out of his mom's house.

"In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine's because it's the first time being alone wasn't my fault," he joked. "I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I'm officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go."

When Colin Jost asked the King of Staten Island star if he's definitely moving out, Davidson responded: "Yeah, I have to."

"The thing is my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I'm never asked to leave. Also, they're both really old and noticeably fatigued," Davidson joked.

He also confirmed at the time that he would be sticking around in Staten Island.

Davidson closed out the segment with another joke about his living situation: "Me and my mom bought that house together, so for me to afford somewhere new I'm gonna have to fight Jake Paul or steal one of Lorne's paintings."

Davidson gave a video tour of his basement apartment in his mom's house last year as a promotion for his Netflix special Alive in New York.

"I moved here like a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—ing people," he said in the video.

Some of the highlights of the tour included a large living area, a full-sized kitchen, a wall of signatures from his guests, and a large collection of hoodies and sneakers.

Davidson also cracked a joke about his dating life, telling the camera, "This is my bedroom, where nothing happens because I live with my mom."

Davidson bought the Staten Island home in 2019 following his split from Ariana Grande.